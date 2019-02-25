Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

SpaceX crew capsule will carry a mannequin on its first trip to space station

Trevor Mogg
By

NASA this week gave the green light for the first test flight of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS).

The mission will launch on Saturday March 2 at 2:48 a.m. ET (Friday March 1, 11:48 p.m. PT), and instead of delivering only supplies to the ISS as SpaceX usually does with its regular Dragon spacecraft, this time around it’ll also drop off a spacesuit-wearing mannequin.

No, it’s not another crazy stunt dreamed up by SpaceX’s flamboyant CEO, Elon Musk. It was Musk, after all, that sent a spacesuit-clad mannequin — behind the wheel of a Tesla Roadster — toward Mars in the spectacular debut launch of the Falcon Heavy rocket in 2018.

This time around, the mannequin will be kitted out with an array of scientific sensors to provide the SpaceX team with important data ahead of its plan to put humans inside the Crew Dragon capsule for trips to and from the ISS.

The Crew Dragon, also known as the Dragon 2, is the successor to the cargo-carrying Dragon spacecraft that’s been carrying supplies to the ISS since 2012. It can carry up to seven crew members, and, like the Dragon, reaches space via a Falcon 9 rocket launch.

spacex to send mannequin space station in major crew capsule test crewdragon iss
Crew Dragon illustration. NASA/SpaceX

Mannequin moment

Speaking to reporters at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Monday, Hans Koenigsmann, SpaceX’s vice president of mission assurance, temporarily pondered the appropriate term for the space-bound mannequin.

“Should I say ‘dummy’, is that the right word?” the executive asked.

“ATD, we prefer to not call them dummies,” Kathy Lueders, the program manager for NASA’s commercial crew program, interjected. ATD stands for anthropomorphic test device.

Terminology confirmed, SpaceX will now be working hard to complete preparations for the weekend launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Assuming everything goes to plan, Demonstration Mission 1, or DM-1 for short, will mark the first-ever launch to the space station of a commercially built and operated American rocket and spacecraft designed for humans.

The Crew Dragon’s next outing is scheduled for April to test its emergency abort system that’s designed to save the crew in the event of a problematic launch. Should that go to plan, SpaceX will be looking to launch humans inside the Crew Dragon, though no date has yet been set for the much-anticipated mission.

In preparation for the caspsule’s arrival next week, astronauts aboard the ISS have been using a computer-based trainer to get familiar with the Crew Dragon’s systems for rendezvous and docking, as well as emergency procedures and vehicle departure.

SpaceX’s upcoming launch comes just a week after its last one, which delivered several payloads into orbit and, as usual, saw the Falcon 9 booster land safely back on terra firma.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The biggest bridges in the world
dji mavic 2 pro zoom review xxl
Product Review

DJI Mavic 2 Pro and Zoom review

After flying both the Mavic 2 Pro and Mavic 2 Zoom for over a week, we’re convinced that these are two of the best drones that DJI has ever made.
Posted By Drew Prindle
Riptide R1 Elite hands-on electric skateboard review riding turn
Emerging Tech

Sick of walking everywhere? Here are the best electric skateboards you can buy

Thanks for Kickstarter and Indiegogo, electric skateboards are carving a bigger niche than you might think. Whether you're into speed, mileage, or something a bit more stylish, here are the best electric skateboards on the market.
Posted By Drew Prindle
M3D Micro 3D printer
Emerging Tech

3D printers are better and more affordable. These are the best of 2019

On the hunt for a new 3D printer? We've got your back. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned veteran, this list of the best 3D printers has what you're looking for.
Posted By Drew Prindle
best vaporizers pax 3 vaporizer inhand5 800x534 c
Emerging Tech

Get your head in the clouds with the best vaporizers for flower and concentrates

Smoking is out, and vaporization is in. We've put close to a dozen vaporizers through our testing process, and there's some clear winners. From flower to concentrates, these are the best performing models on the market.
Posted By Ed Oswald
best books about technology bookcase bookshelves 159711
Emerging Tech

Looking for a good read? Here are the best, most eye-opening books about tech

Sometimes it's sensible to put down the gadgets and pick up a good old-fashioned book -- to read about the latest gadgets, of course. Here are the tech books you need to check out.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Felix 3D Printer Nozzle
Emerging Tech

Layer by layer: The brief and building history of 3D printing

3D printing is one of the most revolutionary technologies today allowing anyone to turn an idea into a physical product. Here are the landmark events that brought it to where it is in 2018.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Ember Wave
Emerging Tech

Warm up or cool down with the press of a button on the wrist-worn Embr

We review the Embr Wave, a personal heating and cooling wearable designed by a team of MIT engineers that’s now on Kickstarter. Our thoughts? It’s a little bit addictive.
Posted By Drew Prindle
DJI Mavic 2
Emerging Tech

A New York man has been arrested after allegedly shooting down a Mavic drone

Two folks on Long Island were recently using a Mavic drone to search for a missing dog. When the signal went blank, they assumed a bird had attacked it mid-flight. But cops have now charged a man with shooting it down.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
t mobile one vs simple choice hq sign feat 2x3
Mobile

T-Mobile won't roll out its 5G service until the second half of 2019

2019 will be a huge year for T-Mobile. Not only is a merger with Sprint likely, but T-Mobile is also in the midst of building out its next-generation mobile service. Here's everything you need to know about the T-Mobile 5G rollout.
Posted By Christian de Looper
best apps for cats crazy cat head
Computing

ThisPersonDoesNotExist has spawned a host of amazing copycat sites

After the success of the face-generating website ThisPersonDoesNotExist.com, the same A.I. is being used to create everything from imaginary Airbnb listings to creepy fake cats. Check them out.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
seoul robot museum maa rsm r04 publiclobbyzone
Emerging Tech

South Korea is getting a world-class robot museum that will be built by robots

A new history of robotics museum in Seoul, South Korea, is being built by robots. Here's an overview of how the Robot Science Museum project is coming together. And when you can visit.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
3d printed food waste upprinting 2019 lk 03 web
Emerging Tech

3D printing snacks from food waste? Sounds gross, but it’s actually brilliant

The startup Upprinting Food has a way to help solve the world's waste problem. It aims to give old food a fresh lease of life by turning into a material which can be used for 3D printing new food.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
biggest bridges
Emerging Tech

Gaze at the biggest, tallest, longest, and most impressive bridges in the world

Humankind has built bridges for the better part of the last millenia, but in the 20th and 21st Century, we've taken bridge building to the next level. These iconic structures are among some of the biggest, longest, tallest and most…
Posted By Ed Oswald
Best tech toys for kids
Emerging Tech

These tech-centric toys for kids will make you wish you were 10 again

Looking for the perfect toy or gadget for your child? Thankfully, we've rounded up some of our personal favorite tech toys, including microscopes, computer kits, and a spherical droid from a galaxy far, far away.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins