Jargon: Uncorking the complicated terminology of the wine industry

Body – The body of a wine has nothing to do with its taste, but the way the wine clings (or doesn’t) to the side of the wine glass, and “what it feels like — the weight, texture,” Wilson notes. The body of wine is often described as “full” or “light.”

Bouquet – Wilson readily admits he doesn’t care for the term “bouquet.” “It’s kind of a snooty word,” he says, “but it’s referring to aroma.” Wines usually have a medley of aromas that build its bouquet, and Wilson suggests paying attention to all the different smells you encounter at a place like a grocery store — the spices, the fruits — to help develop a good sense of smell to help parse the bouquets of the wines you choose.

Viscosity – When using the term viscosity, “we’re looking at how thick the wine is, which is usually a factor of the alcohol or sugar” in the wine, says Wilson.

Tannins – Usually found more in red wine, tannins are “naturally found in grape skins and oak barrels,” says Wilson. “When you drink a red wine and it dries your mouth out, that’s tannins.”

Terroir – While it’s difficult to find a one-to-one translation, “’Terroir’ is a French word that means ‘everything surrounding the vine,’” says Wilson. “It’s not just the soil, but the weather, slope, cool air that might be blowing, or a river that has some sort of influence.” All of that plays together to form the terroir of an individual wine. Terroir can be described broadly, as in a region, or down to very specific places, such as a certain plot within a vineyard.

