The first day of CES 2018 saw racing mechs, futuristic skateboards, more

The first day of CES is in the books, and Digital Trends saw some incredible products and talked with some fascinating people. Among the highlights of the day was Prosthesis, a prototype racing mech from Furrion Robotics. The 15-foot-tall, 8,000-pound mech looks like a skeletal, alien elephant. A human pilot sits inside the mech, operating it via body controls. The idea is that operating the mech will require a notable degree of athleticism, an important factor given that Furrion wants to create a mech racing league.

When Digital Trends visited Furrion for the first test run of the mech, the most it could do was lean a bit. Furrion co-founders Matt and Aaron Fidler came by Digital Trends’ CES 2018 booth to talk about the mech’s progress since then — it can take full steps now — and their vision for the future of mech-based sports.

It may be years before you can pilot a mech, but a new, less imposing form of transportation should be coming sooner: Future Motion’s Onewheel+ XR. The Onewheel bears a resemblance to a traditional skateboard, with one big distinction. Rather than four wheels, the Onewheel has … well, one.

The Onewheel consists of a board loaded with a motor and sensors, and one big wheel in the middle. Digital Trends reviewed a previous model of the Onewheel, and found it “an absolute riot to whip around town,” and shockingly easy for anyone to pick up and learn to ride. The Onewheel XR+ doesn’t reinvent the wheel, so to speak, but it does make some nifty modifications. A new battery system adds a bit of bulk to the board, but also doubles its range, perfect for those who want to ride it on their daily commute. Future motion CEO Kyle Doerksen stopped by the DT CES booth to discuss the new OneWheel, and how it will be a more environmentally friendly mode of transportation.

Formlabs produced one of DT’s favorite gadgets in recent years, the Fuse 1 3D printer. At CES 2018, Formlabs Chief Product Officer Dávid Lakatos visited the booth to talk about the company’s new products and techniques, specifically a process called “selective layer sintering,” in which the printer heats a powder to nearly its melting point, then fuses the particles together with a laser, creating smoother products that are nevertheless sturdy.

For more CES coverage, stay tuned to our daily live stream.