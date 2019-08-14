Deals

Want a big-screen tablet? The cellular iPad Air is $50 less at Walmart

Erica Katherina
By
Apple iPad Air
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Want a big-screen, high-performing iPad but not keen about shelling out big bucks on the latest iPad Pro? The new third-generation iPad Air is one of the better options on the market. Good news is, you can now score the 64GB cellular model for only $579, which is $50 less than its usual $629 price tag. This iPad Air deal on Walmart applies to the gold, silver, and space gray versions.

One of the advantages of buying an iPad Air from Walmart is the option to go for a more manageable payment plan. The retail giant partnered with financing company Affirm, giving customers a chance to stretch $579 over a 12-month period, which amounts to a healthier $57 per month.

One of the highlights of the iPad Air is its 10.5-inch LCD screen. It has a pixel resolution of 2,224 x 1,668 and a wider color gamut support, resulting in crisp details and more colors for a richer viewing experience. There’s support for True Tone Display as well, a technology that changes the tone of the screen based on the lighting conditions. Apple also added stereo speakers to the tablet which makes music playback and movie watching a delight.

This unit is powered by the same processor that sits inside the iPad Mini, iPhone XS, and iPhone XR — the A12 Bionic chip. From playing games like Hello Neighbor and Civilization VI to zipping through several apps and multitasking, it can handle any task you throw at it without an issue. Its iOS is optimized as well, with more apps supporting a larger interface. Small touches like the Split View and the Dock also make the tablet experience more convenient and polished.

You’ll be glad to know that the iPad Air works with the Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil (both sold separately). This enables you to bang out some light typing jobs or get creative with doodling and sketching. And with a battery life of up to 10 hours, it can keep you powered for a full workday with medium usage. Learn more about its specs and features by heading over a review we wrote earlier this year.

The 10.5-inch Apple iPad Air truly is a remarkable companion for everyday productivity and entertainment consumption. Get your hands on the 64GB cellular model at a discounted price of $579 from Walmart. All color options – gold, silver, and space gray – are on sale.

Head over to our curated deals page and find more discounts on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple watches, and other Apple products.

