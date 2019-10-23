The refurbished 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro is now up to $259 off

If you need a portable workstation, the 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro is a great option. You can even save $100 on this versatile and powerful tablet when you buy a certified refurbished model from the Apple online shop. Apple and Amazon have certified refurbished discounted iPad Pros for the 12.9-inch 64GB model. Deals on this iPad are highly sought after so act fast.

The 12.9-inch 2018 Apple iPad Pro Wi-Fi tablet with 64GB storage is usually $949. But you can get it for a discounted price of $849 when you buy a certified refurbished model. Hurry and order now while this iPad Pro deal is available. An even more addorable buying option for the iPad Pro is a renewed For more options, you can also check out these deals on the previous-gen Apple iPad Pro.

The 12.9-inch screen on the 2018 Apple iPad Pro is one of the — if not the — biggest on a tablet today. It features a beautiful Liquid Retina Display with a stunning 2,732 x 2,048-pixel resolution. This premium hardware combined with the ProMotion technology produces a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

If you want a tablet for sketching and image editing, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is one of the best you can buy. Its excellent display is complemented by speedy processing components. Running Adobe Photoshop, Lightroom, and other intensive tasks should be a breeze with this brute of a tablet. You can also draw on it using the Apple Pencil. Its convenient palm rejection feature allows you to create without worrying about smudges.

With the recent release of the iPadOS, the Apple iPad Pro becomes even more powerful. This update makes the iPad one step closer to replacing your laptop. Attach the Smart Keyboard accessory or any other third-party Bluetooth keyboard and you get yourself a very capable 2-in-1.

Buying this like-new Apple iPad Pro can be a wise investment. You get a $100 savings on a usually $949 Wi-Fi tablet. But that does not mean you will receive a substandard device. All Apple-certified refurbished products undergo thorough quality testing before being brought back for sale. Your new iPad Pro will be fresh and fully functional. It will come in a new white box complete with original accessories, compatible manuals, and documentation. It will also be backed with a one-year warranty that is standard for brand-new Apple products. Place your order now to enjoy this incredible iPad Pro deal. And Amazon has a 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee so you can shop with no worries about your refurbished product.

