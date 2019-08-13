Deals

Amazon cuts $299 off the 2017 Apple MacBook Pro 13, bringing it down to $1,000

Drake Hawkins
By
apple macbook pro 13 vs dell xps 2017 prd

If you are determined to own a brand-new MacBook Pro without spending more than a thousand dollars, check out Amazon’s offer for the 13-inch 2017 Apple MacBook Pro. This $299 price cut brings the previous-generation Apple notebook within your budget. Jump on this sweet MacBook deal now to save yourself from settling for a used or refurbished model.

You can now get the 2017 Apple MacBook Pro 13 in Space Gray for as low as $1,000. That is a 23% discount on the usually $1,299 128GB model. If you need more storage space, you can choose the 256GB variant and still save $199 from its usual $1,499. Hurry and order today while the deal is live. While you are at it, browse some Apple iPad deals that can help complete your mobile iOS workstation without breaking the bank.

The MacBook Pro is popular among creatives because of its ability to handle demanding applications. This is true even for the late-generation models. The 13-inch 2017 Apple MacBook Pro can provide you with up to 2.3GHz of processing power thanks to its dual-core Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB RAM. That is enough power to run Adobe Photoshop, Final Cut X, and other heavy creative software.

Two years after its release, the 2017 Apple MacBook Pro still has one of the most respectable displays among the available notebooks in the market. This high-end machine has a 13.3-inch Retina screen that produces the same superb picture quality we have come to expect from Apple’s top-of-the-line technology.

Switching to a MacBook Pro, even a previous model, can be an excellent investment. These premium notebooks are built to be durable and are known to last for up to 10 years. Apple is also known for its great customer service and in-store repairs. The company even offers 24-hour repair for some common MacBook problems.

Take this rare chance to own a new 13-inch 2017 Apple MacBook Pro for only $1,000. This great deal on a premium Apple notebook will attract other buyers. Hurry and order now while stock is on hand.

Catalina will replace the MacOS Mojave that comes pre-installed with your 2017 Apple MacBook Pro. Read our review of this year’s MacOS update to learn how this move affects you and your notebook. Looking for more savings on the Apple iPhone, Apple Watch, and other Apple Products? Visit our curated deals page for the latest discounts on premium tech.

