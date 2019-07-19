Deals

A PC anyone can build: The 2018 Kano computer kit is the cheapest it’s ever been

Lucas Coll
By
2018 kano computer kit deal 71su1lb5 l sl1500

Building a traditional desktop PC is no small endeavor, but as hardware has continued to diminish in size, some innovative modern devices like the Raspberry Pi have popped up that put a unique spin on things. The pocket-sized Raspberry Pi board in particular is a dream toy for tinkerers, programmers, do-it-yourselfers, and even kids now, thanks to kits like the Kano computer (a perfect gift for any budding tech enthusiast) which is now on sale from Amazon for the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

The Kano computer kit has been around for a few years now, with the previous model seeing a widespread release in 2016. The minds behind Kano later released an updated model in 2018, and this refresh is on sale right now. The Kano computer kit runs on a Raspberry Pi 3 board – one of the newer Raspberry iterations – and comes with everything you need to built your own computer, minus a display (although an HDMI cable is included for you to hook it up to your existing TV or PC monitor).

Along with the Raspberry Pi 3 board, the 2018 Kano kit comes with a plastic housing for the computer, a Bluetooth keyboard with built-in trackpad, and programmable LED lights, plus an instruction booklet that comes with 100 step-by-step coding projects to help a young techie learn to code the fun way. The included MicroSD card comes loaded with the Kano operating system that includes a unique copy of Minecraft for kids to hack and program themselves. You also get a number of other coding apps and software for making art, browsing the web, and more.

2018 kano computer kit deal 71aydu2jmpl sl1500

The Kano computer typically runs for around $120-150, but the updated 2018 version is on sale on Amazon right now at the lowest price we’ve ever seen. A 59% discount knocks $89 off the $150 price, letting you grab this great little do-it-yourself Raspberry PC kit for just $61. All you’ll need (aside from some assembly on your part) is a display to hook it up to, but if you want an all-in-one kit, then the Kano touchscreen bundle is also on sale for $167.50, letting you save $112.50.

Looking for more great stuff? Find more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best post-Prime Day deals 2019: 4K TV, wireless earbuds, and Walmart discounts
Up Next

Camping this summer? Walmart cuts price of Ozark Trail Cabin Tent, now $120
Amazon Fire TV Streaming Stick 4K
Deals

Now’s your last chance to buy an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K on the cheap

The clock is ticking — you have less than twelve hours to snap up an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick 4K, or Fire TV Recast on the cheap, as Prime Day is drawing to a close and it's taking the discounts on the firm's cord-cutting…
Posted By Josh Levenson
garmin vivofit jr amazon prime day deal
Deals

Amazon drops the price of Garmin Vivofit Jr. activity trackers down to $70

You can get various electronics for children during Prime Deal 2019. Check the deal on the Real Flower and Broken Lava Garmin Vivofit Jr. fitness bands. They are available on Amazon for $70 during the 48-hour sale.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
roomba ecovacs robot vacuum amazon prime day deals 2019 980
Deals

Amazon slashes prices on iRobot Roomba, Ecovacs Deebot for Prime Day 2019

If you've been holding off on buying a robot vacuum, today might be the day to buy one. Amazon's got some outstanding deals on models from iRobot and Ecovacs for Prime Day 2019, saving you up to 39% off current retail prices.
Posted By Ed Oswald
apple ipad mini 2019 review 14b
Deals

Apple iPads and iPad Pros get big discounts ahead of Prime Day

Apple's iPads have aged line wine and there's never been a better time to buy one. These Prime Day deals make now an even sweeter time to grab an iPad -- better still, you don’t even need a Prime membership. Your next tablet is right…
Posted By Lucas Coll
xiaomi mi electric scooter post prime day deal
Deals

Ride in style with the Xiaomi Mi electric scooter for $97 less post-Prime Day

Scooters started out as a plaything for kids. But now they are larger and have become a common and efficient means to commute, like the Xiaomi Mi electric scooter. It's available on Amazon as a post-Prime Day deal for $97 less.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
Dolby Dimension
Deals

Grab the Dolby Dimensions wireless headphones for $200 less after Prime Day

Dolby has made its very first self-branded product in the form the Dolby Dimensions wireless headphones and as expected, it delivers. You can get the Dimensions on Amazon for $399 – $200 less than its normal retail price of $600.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
Frigidaire Smart AC
Deals

Amazon cuts $51 off Frigidaire Gallery smart portable air conditioner

If you are looking for air conditioners, check out this post-Prime Day discount on the Frigidaire Gallery 12,000 BTU Cool Connect Smart Portable Air Conditioner with Wi-Fi Control. Get it on Amazon and Walmart at $549.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
instant pot post christmas sales duo60 6 qt 7 in 1 multi use programmable pressure cooker
Smart Home

The Instant Pot is still super cheap at Walmart after Prime Day

Walmart must still be feeling the Prime Day 2019 afterglow. The retail giant is holding firm with its lowest price ever for the versatile Instant Pot Duo60 6-quart 7-in-1 multi-use programmable pressure cooker.
Posted By Bruce Brown
berta ionic hair dryer amazon price cut
Deals

Score a hot deal with Amazon’s 63% price cut on the Berta Ionic hair dryer

Dry and style your hair with an awesome hair dryer. Amazon has a sale on the Berta Negative Ionic Hair Blow Dryer that brings its list price of $100 down to just $37. Get more than what you paid for with this 63% price cut. 
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
best tvs under 1000 samsung qled lifestyle
Deals

Don’t miss these incredible Samsung 4K TV, QLED TV, and 8K TV deals

Amazon Prime Day may be over, but Samsung's Black Friday in July sale is just heating up — and with discounts on QLED 4K TVs, 8K TVs, and soundbars, there's never been a better time to breathe fresh life into your entertainment setup.
Posted By Josh Levenson
honeywell portable air cooler walmart price cut co25ae
Deals

Beat the summer heat: Walmart cuts 51% off the Honeywell portable air cooler

This is a perfect moment to get your own air conditioning as Walmart slashed the price of Honeywell CO25AE Portable Evaporative Air Cooler by over 50%. It mormally sells at $672, you can now get it at a stunning price of $330.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
Nintendo Switch review
Deals

Walmart’s Prime Day Nintendo Switch bundle deal is still going on

The best bet for anyone looking to get their hands on Nintendo's latest console is to grab one of the bundle deals that pop up from time to time, and Walmart is still offering its Nintendo Switch offer that it ran during Prime Day.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best cheap Beats by Dre deals
Deals

Beats Solo3 wireless headphones still $140 off on Amazon after Prime Day

While Prime Day may have ended, Amazon has extended some deals for a few days. Wireless headphones are a popular purchase, and now on Amazon, the matte black Beats Solo3 wireless headphones can be yours for just $160.
Posted By William Hank
Nintendo Switch review
Deals

Walmart slashes prices on Xbox One, Sony PS4, and Nintendo Switch games

If you're in the market for a new Xbox One, Sony PS4, or Nintendo Switch games, there are quite a few Walmart discounts to choose from right now. This big sales event only lasts through Sunday, July 21.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen