Building a traditional desktop PC is no small endeavor, but as hardware has continued to diminish in size, some innovative modern devices like the Raspberry Pi have popped up that put a unique spin on things. The pocket-sized Raspberry Pi board in particular is a dream toy for tinkerers, programmers, do-it-yourselfers, and even kids now, thanks to kits like the Kano computer (a perfect gift for any budding tech enthusiast) which is now on sale from Amazon for the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

The Kano computer kit has been around for a few years now, with the previous model seeing a widespread release in 2016. The minds behind Kano later released an updated model in 2018, and this refresh is on sale right now. The Kano computer kit runs on a Raspberry Pi 3 board – one of the newer Raspberry iterations – and comes with everything you need to built your own computer, minus a display (although an HDMI cable is included for you to hook it up to your existing TV or PC monitor).

Along with the Raspberry Pi 3 board, the 2018 Kano kit comes with a plastic housing for the computer, a Bluetooth keyboard with built-in trackpad, and programmable LED lights, plus an instruction booklet that comes with 100 step-by-step coding projects to help a young techie learn to code the fun way. The included MicroSD card comes loaded with the Kano operating system that includes a unique copy of Minecraft for kids to hack and program themselves. You also get a number of other coding apps and software for making art, browsing the web, and more.

The Kano computer typically runs for around $120-150, but the updated 2018 version is on sale on Amazon right now at the lowest price we’ve ever seen. A 59% discount knocks $89 off the $150 price, letting you grab this great little do-it-yourself Raspberry PC kit for just $61. All you’ll need (aside from some assembly on your part) is a display to hook it up to, but if you want an all-in-one kit, then the Kano touchscreen bundle is also on sale for $167.50, letting you save $112.50.

