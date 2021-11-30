5 incredible Amazon Cyber Monday deals still available today

This year’s best Cyber Monday deals offered immense savings on a wide variety of products, but if you missed the whole event, the good news is that you can still take advantage of some offers from Amazon. You have to hurry though, because it’s unclear how long these deals will remain available — if you see an offer that you like, don’t hesitate to click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) — $20, was $40

Why buy:

Easy access to Alexa

Calls other Amazon Echo devices

Robust sound

Doesn’t take up a lot of space

The third-generation Amazon Echo Dot is a compact smart speaker that’s primarily used to gain access to Amazon’s Alexa, a powerful digital assistant that understands your voice commands for tasks such as searching for information, playing music, and controlling other smart home devices. You’ll enjoy the convenience that’s provided by the best Alexa commands, as well as the best Alexa skills, which are small and free apps that you can download to add even more functionalities to smart home devices like the Echo Dot. You can also use it to call friends and family who have the Alexa app on their mobile devices or also own an Amazon Echo device. With multiple Echo Dot smart speakers around the house, you can also use it to make announcements to every room, such as to say that dinner is ready or to ask a question to everyone.

When comparing the 3rd-generation Amazon Echo Dot and 2nd-genmAmazon Echo Dot, the primary upgrades between them include a more attractive design, a significantly larger driver for more robust sound, and a new microphone setup that can hear your voice commands from a significant distance even while the smart speaker is playing music. Meanwhile, between the 4th-generation Amazon Echo Dot and 3rd-generation Amazon Echo Dot, the older device holds certain advantages, including a smaller footprint and a cheaper price.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus — $55, was $110

Why buy:

Improved RAM to 3GB

Expandable memory by up to 1TB

Hands-free operation through Alexa

Long battery life and wireless charging

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus is a version of the Amazon Fire HD 8, which is the best budget option in Digital Trends’ best Android tablets, that comes with an improved RAM of 3GB, compared to its cousin’s 2GB of RAM, but with similar 2.0 GHz quad-core processors. It features an 8-inch HD display, where you can watch content from your favorite streaming services, and do tasks on the productivity apps that you use. It only comes with internal storage of 32GB, but you can expand the tablet’s memory by up to an additional 1TB with a microSD card. Like most Amazon devices, the tablet also supports hands-free operation through digital assistant Alexa, which will recognize your voice commands for a variety of functions.

Amazon promises up to 12 hours of normal usage on a single charge, which is a lot of time for a tablet. The Fire HD 8 Plus makes improvements compared to the Fire HD 8 by adding wireless charging, as well as faster charging through the USB-C port that can fully charge the tablet in just four hours, compared to five hours for the Fire HD 8. The tablet is also equipped with dual speakers that support Dolby Atmos, and 2MP front- and rear-facing cameras for taking photos and participating in online meetings.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook — $150, was $220

Why buy:

Chromebooks offer snappy performance even with cheap components

Access to Android apps from Google Play Store

Watch streaming content on 11-inch screen

10 hours of battery life

For an affordable laptop that can deal with basic tasks, you should go for the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook. Unlike traditional Windows-based laptops, which utilize installed software, Chromebooks like the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook are powered by Google’s Chrome OS, which is a reworked version of the Chrome browser into an operating system that relies on web-based apps. This results in snappy performance and quick startups even with cheaper components, because of the low overhead. The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook is equipped with the Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB of RAM, and Intel UHD Graphics 600, which are more than enough to function well within Chrome OS. You can install Android apps from the Google Play Store, to enjoy the combination of a lightweight OS and a massive library of apps across various categories.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook features an 11-inch screen with 1366 x 768 resolution and dual 2W stereo speakers, which will let you watch streaming content with decent quality like the best Chromebooks. It also comes with a 64GB eMMC for storage, which you might not use much because of the availability of cloud storage. Lenovo promises up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge, which should be more than enough time to find an opportunity to plug it in for recharging, while the 720p webcam will make sure that you’re seen clearly when joining virtual meetings or attending online classes.

Eufy RoboVac 15C MAX — $170, was $280

Why buy:

Powerful suction to clean your floor

Super-slim design for sliding under furniture

Quiet operations

Compatible with Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant

The Anker-owned Eufy brand is making a name for itself in the robot vacuum industry, and it’s becoming a fixture in Digital Trends’ best robot vacuums with products like the Eufy RoboVac 15C Max. It will clean your home’s floor with powerful suction of 2,000Pa, which may increase depending on its BoostIQ technology that ups the power for 1.5 seconds when it determines that extra strength is needed. It also features a three-point cleaning system that loosens, extracts, and vacuums dirt. With its super-slim design, the robot vacuum can slide under most furniture for a more thorough clean, and it maintains quiet operations while running, with a volume that’s similar to the sounds made by a microwave, unlike some options in the market that are particularly loud when they’re activated.

You can connect the Eufy RoboVac 15C Max to your home’s Wi-Fi network for more convenience, including operating from the EufyHome app. You’ll be able to use the app as a remote control for the robot vacuum, and you can also set schedules for when it will power on and start cleaning. You can also use the robot vacuum with Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant, so you can use voice commands to get it to begin its work for the day. The Eufy RoboVac 15C Max comes with 10 built-in infrared sensors so that it’s always aware of its surroundings, with additional sensors that make sure it doesn’t fall down the stairs.

Bose QuietComfort 45 — $279, was $329

Why buy:

Noise cancellation blocks external noise

Bose Music app guides you through the setup process

24-hour battery life

Comfortable to wear

The Bose QuietComfort 45 offer high-fidelity audio like Digital Trends’ best wireless headphones, so you can better appreciate your personal playlists and the streaming content that you watch. One of their primary features is noise cancellation, with the headphones using microphones to measure, compare and react to external noise, blocking them by using opposite signals. You can choose to go with Quiet Mode, for full noise canceling, and Aware Mode, which lets you hear what’s going on around you without having to take off the wireless headphones. The microphones also filter out environmental sounds, when you’re using them during a phone call. Noise cancellation settings may be adjusted through the Bose Music app, which is also tasked with guiding you through the Bose QuietComfort 45’s setup.

Bose promises up to 24 hours of usage on a single charge, with a 15-minute charge translating to 3 hours of usage, so even when the battery gets depleted, the wireless headphones will only be out of commission briefly. You’ll be able to maximize the long battery life because it’s comfortable to wear the Bose QuietComfort 45, with their plush synthetic leather and impact-resistant nylon. They exert minimal clamping force on your head, so you won’t mind the wireless headphones at all. Even when you’re watching a movie marathon, or participating in a very long online meeting, you won’t feel any discomfort from the wireless headphones.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations