Quick! This no-frills 50-inch 4K TV is on sale for just $200

Searching for a 50-inch 4K TV that won’t break the bank? Look no further than the Sceptre U515CV-U, which is on sale at Walmart right now for just $200 — down a massive $200 from the usual $400 — or as little as $20 per month through the retailer’s ten-month installment program. This makes it the cheapest 50-inch 4K TV in all the land, beating off rivals TCL and Vizio.

Cheap doesn’t mean bad, either. Despite being from a budget manufacturer and not a household name like Samsung, the Sceptre U515CV-U is a massive step up from any HDTV. It’s hands-down the most 4K Ultra HD screen real estate you will find for $200. In fact, with the discount it’s cheaper than some of the latest 50-inch HDTVs on the shelves, making it a no-brainer.

Don’t just take our word for it, though. Here’s what one customer had to say:

Great TV for the price. It’s big, and it’s perfect for our family. Picture is clear, bright and sharp. My Fire Stick works perfectly and I couldn’t be happier. No negative feedback here.

Of course, to keep the cost down Sceptre had to make a compromise: It had no choice but to scrap Android TV, the smart software it usually bundles on its 4K TVs, meaning the U515CV-U doesn’t support one-click streaming. Fortunately, a $39 Roku Premiere 4K Media Player will infuse it with all the streaming services you will ever need, headlined by Disney+ and Netflix.

Those looking to make the experience all the more immersive by beefing up the television’s soundbar ought to consider the Roku Smart Soundbar instead. It’s a little on the expensive side, coming in at $150 — three-quarters of the price of the Sceptre U515CV-U 4K TV on offer — but it is a Roku Ultra and soundbar all in one, eliminating the need for the Roku Premiere streaming box.

If you’re after something a bit different, there are several other 4K TV deals available now, including a 43-inch LG UM6950DUB for $350, a 50-inch Samsung NU6900 for $300, a 65-inch Samsung NU6900 for $480, a curved 65-inch Samsung RU7300 for $620, a 55-inch Sony X800G for $700, a 70-inch Vizio V-Series for $700, and a 65-inch Samsung Q60R QLED for $1,000.

