When it comes to premium 4K TVs, LG has some of the best to offer. The company’s OLED (organic light-emitting diode) TVs boast a stunning picture quality and a gorgeous ultra-slim design. Illuminated by more than 8.3 million pixels (a normal LCD TV is illuminated by a single panel of LED backlight), OLEDs provide an astoundingly bright and high-definition picture with superb black levels and excellent color.

One of LG’s premium OLED TVs, the 55-inch C9 Series, is available on Walmart for a huge $903 less. Instead of its usual price of $2,499, place this fantastic 4K TV at the center of your living space for $1,597.

We know that 4K TVs have gradually been losing their thickness for a long time, but the LG C9 still managed to surprise us with its remarkable thinness. It retains the slick and understated appearance of its predecessor, the C8, with a sloped stand that fires sound at the listener. The bezel is now gone and in its place is a dark metallic trim. Both the stand and the TV’s back has a gorgeous brushed metal finish that looks exceptionally luxurious.

There are two sets of ports behind this TV, one facing left and one facing backward. All the basic ones are present: Three USB ports, an RF connector and tuner for an antenna, RCA jacks for older hardware, and an optical output. The real stars are the four HDMI 2.1 ports, all capable of supporting 4K resolution at up to 120 frames per second and Enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC), optimized for soundbars and surround-sound systems.

As already mentioned, this TV’s display is stunning. The screen can get astonishingly bright, the colors are accurate, and the frame rate is excellent. Underneath the screen, LG’s Alpha Gen 2 processor and WebOS run things efficiently. It seamlessly presents its smart TV interface and even improves image quality no matter the source. Thankfully, this TV doesn’t bombard you with a cacophony of ads. The WebOS ribbon that recommends content runs stealthily at the bottom, taking up just little of the screen space even when pulled up. There’s also a dashboard for managing connected home devices, which may include Alexa and Google Assistant. Search content online through voice command or ask the TV to show you your security camera’s video feed on-screen.

The 55-inch LG C9 OLED TV provides a mind-blowing picture quality and unparalleled viewing experience that’s close to perfection if you’re willing to shell out serious cash for it. As a matter of fact, we gave it a terrific 4.5 out of 5 rating in our review. If you’re eyeing for something far more affordable, check out this page for the best 4K TVs under $500. And if you’re really having a difficult time deciding which TV suits you best, check out our TV buying guide.

For more exciting deals visit our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations