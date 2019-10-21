Black Friday came early with this incredible 55-inch Vizio 4K TV deal

The 55-inch Vizio V-Series is one of the most versatile, affordable 4K TVs on the market — and that’s when it’s not on sale. With $120 off, it’s second to none. After all, where else can you find such a sizeable, high-resolution television with comparable smarts for just $348? ($34 per month with Walmart’s 12-month financing arrangement.) The simple answer is: You can’t.

With Black Friday right around the corner, you wouldn’t be wrong to have your reservations about this deal, because let’s face it: The last thing you want to do is shell out for a new 4K TV only to find it’s on sale for a fraction of the price a little less than a month later. However, at only $350, it’s hard to see the price dropping further come November 29. Alas, this is a safe bet.

There’s an awful lot to like about the Vizio V-Series. There’s a crystal-clear 4K Ultra HD screen on the front, the firm’s SmartCast OS running the show under the hood — which has a Chromecast built-in for one-click access to all the leading streaming services, like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. There is also multi-format HDR for extracting additional detail from supported content.

Beneath these headline features is one tool that every 4K TV worthy of the name bundles: An Upscale Engine. This is used to transform both HD and Full HD material into a higher 4K Ultra HD. So even if the show you’re watching was not shot in 4K Ultra HD, the Vizio V-Series will make it look as if it were. The result? A clearer and crisper image that’s brimming with detail.

After something a little bigger? There are a number of larger 4K TVs on sale right now, including a 70-inch Vizio D-Series for $700, which just so happens to be one of the finest offers we’ve seen lately. Rather wait and see what Black Friday holds? No problem — we’ve rounded up all the best Black Friday TV deals, and will be updating them from now through the big day.

