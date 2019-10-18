Walmart discounts this 65-inch Vizio Quantum 4K TV by a cool $250

Vizio has proven that a solid 4K TV doesn’t have to cost you an arm and leg. The brand continuously makes efforts to roll out reasonably-priced models without sacrificing quality. Case in point is the highly rated 65-inch Vizio Quantum 4K TV M-Series (2019 model). It will normally set you back $998, but Walmart makes it even more affordable after a $250 discount. Order one today for only $748.

If you still find the TV‘s sale price a little too steep, Walmart has the solution. The retail giant has partnered with financing company Affirm to give customers a chance to go for a more manageable payment plan. This spreads $748 over a 12-month period which boils down to just $73 per month.

The M-Series is just one of the many Vizio models that carry a “quantum dot” technology. This cutting-edge technology enables the production of up to 80% more color than a standard 4K HDR TV. Color intensity is elevated into a cinema-like standard as more than one billion colors jump to life.

Quantum color isn’t the only thing going for this 4K TV. It’s also equipped with the Dolby Vision HDR – a superior HDR standard for 4K Video – which is capable of displaying a wider spectrum of colors and crisp details. This also allows support for content like HDR10 and HLG. Other features you’ll love include the Clear Action 360 for superior motion clarity and image processing, the Cinemawide Black Bar Detection for deep black levels in ultra-wide 21:9 movies, and the DTS Studio Sound II for advanced surround sound.

This Vizio Quantum 4K TV has ports and slots available to hook it up with Blu-ray players, consoles, and other devices. It also comes with AirPlay, Chromecast, and laptop mirroring functionalities for easier sharing of content directly from your personal device. If you love streaming content, you can utilize either the WatchFree or SmartCast 3.0 to search for various entertainment, ranging from Netflix and Hulu to news and sports. Support for smart home voice ecosystems like Google Assistant and Siri just adds to its overall convenience.

With amazing imaging technologies and smart capabilities under its belt, the Vizio Quantum 4K TV M-Series (2019 model) definitely offers a bang for your buck. Score the 65-inch variant today on Walmart for only $748.

