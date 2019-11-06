Walmart cuts $253 off this 70-inch LG 4K TV ahead of Black Friday

With Black Friday and Cyber Week fast approaching, we can already find incredible 4K TV deals on our favorite retailers. You can even get a 70-inch LG UM6970 4K UHD TV for $253 less on Walmart today. Grab this deal now if you want to save a discounted big-screen TV before the holiday shopping craze begins.

The 70-inch LG UM6970 4K UHD TV with HDR is normally $900. Walmart’s deal drops it to a more reasonable $647. You can even pay for it in monthly installments of $64 with an Affirm loan. Hurry and place your order now while stock is on hand. For more options, check the other Walmart 4K TV deals we recently featured.

LG’s UM6970 series offers all the features you would expect in a 4K TV. This includes a 4K Upscaling Engine that allows you to enjoy the best content from Netflix, Hulu, and other streaming services in 4K ultra HD. This image enhancement capability paired with the smart webOS software make these LG TVs great value-for-money purchases.

Getting all the best content in one spot is great but that much option can make finding the next movie or show to watch a bit tricky. With the LG UM6970 smart 4K TV with ThinQ A.I., you can simply ask your voice assistant to play a specific title or show you a bunch of choices. It also allows you to control your smart home from your couch. All these convenient features let you focus on more enjoying movie night with the family.

If you are looking to upsize your home viewing experience, the 70-inch LG UM6970 4k UHD TV with HDR is an excellent option. Get it for only $647 instead of $900 when you order from Walmart today. This 4K TV deal happens around one of the biggest retail events of the year. Act fast before stocks run out.

New TV technologies can be confusing. Check our TV buying guide to learn more about the recent changes in TV tech so you can make better purchasing decisions. It contains everything you need to know before and after buying a new TV. For more savings on premium tech items, visit our curated deals page.

