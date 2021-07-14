  1. Deals
iPads are super cheap at Staples today

iPad (2020)

It won’t be difficult to find tablet deals from various retailers, but you’ll need to do some research to make sure that the device you buy will be able to meet your needs. If you’re an Apple fan, you shouldn’t settle for anything less than the iPad, which continues to dominate the industry. To maximize your budget, take advantage of iPad deals such as Staples’ $30 discount for the 32GB, Wi-Fi model of the 8th-generation iPad, bringing its price down to $299 from its original price of $329.

The 8th-generation iPad is easy to pick up and use, so it will boost your productivity and expand your entertainment options almost as soon as the first time that you turn it on. The tablet’s powered by Apple’s A12 Bionic processor, and while it promises up to 10 hours of battery life of surfing the web or watching videos, it can actually last for several days without charging with typical usage.

Appearing in Digital Trends’ best tablets for 2021 as the best value tablet, the 8th-generation iPad is an all-around device with a 10.2-inch Retina display that’s perfect for watching streaming content, browsing the internet, and playing games. The tablet is also compatible with the upcoming iPadOS 15, which will further enhance its capabilities with more accessible multitasking, the new Quick Notes feature, and additional shortcuts with the Magic Keyboard, among other upgrades.

The 8th-generation iPad may be the base model of Apple’s tablets, but its performance and dependability make it a solid option, especially if your budget’s tight. It’s even more affordable through Staples’ offer that slashes $30 off the 32GB, Wi-Fi model’s original price of $329, lowering its price to just $299. The 8th-generation iPad is a popular product, so it’s unclear how long stocks will last. If you don’t want to miss out on this deal, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

If you want a model that's more powerful than the 8th-generation iPad, or if you'd like to check out what other retailers are offering, you don't have to look elsewhere.

