Staples discounts Acer and AOC monitors offering them as cheap as $75

To help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, everyone is advised to stay indoors — employees included. If you’re working from home and don’t want to be stuck with a tiny laptop screen, investing in a quality monitor is the way to go. Having a separate monitor connected to your laptop means extra work screen and more comfortable viewing angles, which will then give you the additional boost you need to be more productive.

Staples is holding a flash sale on reputable home office monitors. Use the coupon code 91787 on the Acer R22IQ, AOC 24B1H, or AOC 27E1H to get additional instant discounts on top of their sale prices. The final price is calculated at checkout, so don’t worry if the price doesn’t change immediately when you add the coupon in the cart. It will when you proceed to the checkout screen. There’s no telling how long these monitor deals will be valid, though, so best act fast or risk disappointment.

21.5-inch Acer Monitor — $75, was $130

With a wide-viewing IPS display, the Acer R series promises to show every detail vividly and clearly without color difference from any viewing angle. It has a zero-frame design that puts no boundary on your visual experience, supported by a round brushed hairline-finished stand that ensures stability. Its resolution is set at a Full HD 1,920 x 1,080 pixels and is backed by a superior 100 million:1 contrast ratio, bringing in detailed imagery for browsing the web, viewing photos, playing games, watching movies, and more. The monitor is also outfitted with Acer’s VisionCare technology that lessens eye strain and delivers a more comfortable viewing experience for prolonged usage.

The Acer R22IQ is built with slots for VGA, DVI, and HDMI inputs so you can easily power and extend your enjoyment from your laptop, smartphone, or tablet on a Full HD display. It also uses power-saving technologies and comes with the Energy Star 6.0 certification, saving you energy costs.

Upgrade your home office or work station with a solid monitor such as the Acer R22IQ. This LED display normally sells for $130, but Staples’ flash sale brings its price further down to $75. Hurry and order now while supplies last. Don’t forget to input the coupon code 91787 before checking out.

BUY NOW

24-inch AOC Monitor — $80, was $180

If you prefer a slightly larger screen that’s practically borderless, this 24-inch AOC LCD monitor might just be what you need. The monitor’s ultra-slim profile (just 12.5 millimeters) is complemented by super-thin, almost-hidden bezels on three sides, making it blend into any environment. This frame design is especially considered superior for usage in multi-window and multi-monitor scenarios.

This LCD monitor boasts a Full HD resolution that is equivalent to 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. This means you’ll be able to get the most out of every image that comes up on the screen. It’s also equipped with a VA panel that delivers a staggering 3,000:1 contrast ratio, ensuring vivid images, bright whites, and deep, inky blacks. Another benefit of the AOC 24BIH is that it’s a TFT active-matrix LCD. Each pixel is controlled by one to four transistors to make the screen brighter and more comfortable compared to a passive-matrix display. The screen is updated faster as well and is capable of viewing at a much greater viewing angle.

Similar to the Acer R22IQ, this Acer LCD panel meets energy performance standards set by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The monitor has slots for headphones and supports VGA, DVI, and HDMI for easy connectivity to other devices.

Don’t miss the chance to score this AOC LCD monitor at a discount on Staples. Enter the coupon code 91787 before checkout so you can bring it home at a sale price of $80 instead of the usual $180. Place your order now while the deal is live.

BUY NOW

27-inch AOC Monitor — $105, was $180

Whether you want to enjoy games in high resolution, watch a Blu-ray movie in full quality, or read crisp text in web pages and office applications, the AOC 27EIH lets you all that and more. It’s all thanks to its Full HD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels that displays everything in rich detail without consuming a lot of your system’s resources and even without a high-end graphics card to back it up. And with an advanced IPS panel in place, this APC LCD monitor ensures that content remains excellent and accurate no matter the angle you are seeing it.

The risk of eye strain, headaches, and other issues caused by blue light is reduced with the AOC Lowblue Light tech. This feature lessens the harmful wavelengths emitted by the screen without compromising image quality and color composition, setting the computing experience free from the worry of getting eye damage. Other features include Energy Star compliance and support for HDMI and VGA (VGA cable included).

Boost your productivity by connecting your laptop to a well-performing monitor like the AOC 27EIH. On top of its published sale price of $130 is an additional $25 discount. Take home this monitor for only $105 by using the coupon code 91787 before checkout. Order now while it’s on sale.

BUY NOW

Looking for more ways to gear up your home office? Be sure to check out our collection of the best wireless mouse deals, wireless keyboard deals, standing desk deals, and more.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations