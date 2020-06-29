Save up to $380 on these Acer, Asus & Razer gaming laptops

As we enter summer and our minds turn to leisure, or rather, games. If you’re a gamer or know one, June has some amazing deals on a new laptop. Acer, Asus, and Razer are all fantastic brands for laptops that offer peak gaming, but can also be used for work (and other play). A number of gaming laptops are going on sale well before the normal 4th of July sales (the very best tech brands are discounting everything you’ll need for your home and office), which means you can get more, for less, sooner.

Acer Predator Helios 300 — $1,120, was $1,500

A serious machine, especially in terms of size: We’re talking a massive 17.3-inch display for corner-to-corner visual coverage that gives you visuals like no other on the market (backed up by 1,920 x 1,080 resolution, which is unaffected by the sizing power-up). And yet its weight is not overbearing at 6.4 pounds. It’s not diminutive in terms of storage capacity, either. It boasts a 512GB SSD, which is plenty. Plus, there are six hours of battery life. The engine is great, too, routed in an Intel Core i7 processor with 8GB of RAM. This kind of muscle is what’s needed for the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics capabilities, giving you the ultimate in brightness, shading, and texture. Oh, and we love how the keyboard is lit. If you’re a casual to medium-intense gamer, who really loves the look of the action, this could be the laptop for you. Available at Amazon where it’s currently discounted by $380 at just $1,120.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 — $1,350, was $1,450

Things become a little more balanced here. Asus made the ROG for the casual gamer or those of us who need to balance our work-and-play lives on one machine. It doesn’t have the engine or the graphics of the other machines here, but still offers solid gameplay; and at $1350, the price is right. The laptop’s look is nice and sleek, and once you crack it open, the 1,920 x 1,080 resolution has great quality color and clarity. Under the hood, we’re looking at a solid GTX 1660 Ti GPU. While the 14-inch might not have all the clarity of these other laptops, it’s got a 120Hz refresh rate for velvety-smooth gameplay. Thin and light, we also like the Windows touchpad, which is ridiculously easy to use. But the really serious question is what can this thing do? Its AMD Ryzen processor with 16GB of RAM lets you work on your Google Sheets, watch YouTube tutorials, and play the most demanding games all at once without a hitch.

Razer Blade Pro 17.3 — $2,720, was $2,800

The Razer Blade Pro 17.3 may be the ultimate gaming laptop: It’s stylish and light with a super responsive keyboard, swift cooling, accessory expansion capabilities, and incredible display. This is a great looking machine. The screen can handle extremely fast speeds, with a 300Hz refresh rate, making it one of the top gaming notebooks this year. Razer built the pro with its user in mind, making connectivity a priority; there are posts galore, including Thunderbolt 3, HDMI, Ethernet, and then USB-A ports and USB-C charging. In terms of processing, there’s Intel’s 10th-gen Core i7-10875H processor with eight cores, and graphics come through Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super graphics with Max-Q design. Like you, this laptop came to play.

