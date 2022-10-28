The 27-inch Acer ED270R curved gaming monitor, which is possibly the final piece that you need to complete your dream gaming setup, is currently on sale from Newegg’s gaming monitor deals at 25% off. You’ll only have to pay $150 for the display for savings of $50 on its original price of $200, but there’s no time to waste if you want to avail the offer because, like most Newegg deals, it’s only available for a limited time. Once the discount is gone, we’re not sure if it will return.

Why you should buy the 27-inch Acer ED270R curved gaming monitor

To maximize your investment in gaming PC deals, you’ll need a proper display like the Acer ED270R curved gaming monitor, which comes with a 27-inch screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution and a 1500R curvature. According to Digital Trends’ computer monitor buying guide, 27 inches is a size that’s growing in popularity, and the benefits of a curved display include providing a more immersive gaming experience and the potential for reduced glare and reflections.

The Acer ED270R curved gaming monitor offers an up to 165Hz refresh rate, which matches some of the best gaming monitors on how fast the images are updated on the screen. The monitor also supports AMD’s FreeSync Premium, an upgraded version of the FreeSync technology that not only helps prevent screen tearing and flickering during gameplay but also adds extra features such as keeping the refresh rate at 120Hz or higher at the Full HD resolution. The Acer ED270R curved gaming monitor comes with two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort, so you can connect it to multiple devices and easily switch between sources.

You’ll find all kinds of discounts from Newegg’s gaming deals, such as this 25% price cut for the 27-inch Acer ED270R curved gaming monitor. You can save $50 if you purchase the display right now, as it’s down to $150 from its original price of $200. There’s only several hours left before Newegg pulls the plug on this offer, so secure the 27-inch Acer ED270R curved gaming monitor for this bargain price by adding it to your cart and checking out immediately.

Editors' Recommendations