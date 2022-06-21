AirPods Max Deal: Cheapest Price Today

Looking for the best AirPods Max deal around? We’ve spotted it. Right now, you can buy the Apple AirPods Max for $120 off at Amazon for a limited time only. Normally priced at $549, the stylish Apple AirPods Max are down to just $480 with an extra $50 taken off at checkout, bringing them down to just $430. A huge saving, this is easily one of the best AirPods deals available today. Let’s take a look at why the Apple AirPods Max are worth your time.

Why you should buy the AirPods Max

Why Buy:

Best in-class ANC

Amazing transparency mode

Excellent sound quality

We’ll get straight to the point — the AirPods Max are some of the best headphones you can buy right now. Stylish, comfortable, and offering some great sound quality, they particularly suit owners of other Apple devices but, honestly, everyone is going to be pretty happy with them. This is the AirPods Max deal you need in your life.

However you plan on using the Apple AirPods Max, they sound great. They offer fantastic active noise cancellation that easily makes them shoot up the ranks of the best noise-canceling headphones around. Able to block outside noise effectively so you can fully immerse yourself in your music, even if you’re on a busy flight or commuter train, they also have an exceptional transparency mode. The mode means that you can return to interacting with the world around you as needed, without taking them off.

When you lose yourself to the music, the sound quality is truly special. The headphones offer an Apple-designed dynamic driver that provides you with high-fidelity audio every time. Alongside that, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking provides you with theater-like sound that surrounds you, giving you the feel of actually being at a concert. The AirPods Max are comfy, too, thanks to their knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions, so you can wear them all day without feeling uncomfortable. Up to 20 hours of battery life lets you keep up with your busy lifestyle, while there’s effortless switching between devices. Want to talk to someone via the headphones? Yup, the call quality is fantastic here as well.

Right now, you can buy the Apple AirPods Max for just $430 at Amazon for a limited time only. Normally priced at $549, you save $120 off the usual price with $70 taken off immediately and an extra $50 removed at checkout. Buy them now while stocks last.

More AirPods deals you can shop today

This AirPods Max deal is a real highlight amongst the headphone deals going on right now. However, if you want to spend a bit less or you’re looking for an in-ear solution, there are other AirPods deals going on. These deals include:

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) — $100, was $159

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) — $150, was $179

Apple AirPods Pro — $175, was $249

In the run-up to Prime Day 2022, we’re already seeing plenty of great deals on AirPods and headphones alike, so there’s something for every budget.

