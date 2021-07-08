  1. Deals
Dell slashed over $200 off this Alienware gaming monitor today

The front and rear views of an Alienware 25 gaming monitor are shown side by side.

You won’t have a problem looking for desktop monitor deals from the many retailers selling their wares online, but if you’re an avid gamer, you should be aiming to take advantage of gaming monitor deals. There’s no sense in upgrading the components of your gaming PC if your monitor wouldn’t be able to keep up due to low resolution and a sluggish refresh rate. If you’re in need of a new display, check out Dell’s offer for the Alienware 25 gaming monitor that slashes $240 off its price, bringing it down to just $270 from its original price of $510.

The Alienware 25 gaming monitor features a 25-inch display with full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution, for clear details and life-like images that will help you better appreciate the graphics of the latest games. With refresh rates of up to 240Hz and a true 1ms response time, ghosting and blurring will be eliminated, giving you an advantage over your opponents in online multiplayer matches.

It’s not all about what’s on the display though, as the Alienware 25’s unique looks and customizable lighting system are conversation starters, while the tapered legs will let you turn your keyboard to any side angle. The gaming monitor’s height adjustment marker lets you set it at the perfect position, and it stays running at optimum performance even after hours of playing due to its cooling and venting design.

Give justice to the advanced graphics of your favorite games and the processing capabilities of your gaming PC with a top-quality screen like the Alienware 25. If it’s time for an upgrade, you should avail of Dell’s $240 discount for the gaming monitor, which lowers its price to $270 from its original price of $510. It’s unclear how long the deal will last though, so if you want to buy the Alienware 25 gaming monitor for almost half its original price, you shouldn’t hold yourself back from clicking that Buy Now button.

