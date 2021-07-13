  1. Deals
Dell slashes $240 off this Alienware gaming monitor today

If you’ve got a gaming setup then you want a similarly great gaming monitor to pair up with it. Right now is the perfect time to do that with Dell selling an Alienware 25-inch gaming monitor for just $270 for a strictly limited time. That’s a huge saving of $240 on the usual price but you’ll need to be quick because — as with many Dell deals — once it’s gone, it’s gone. You won’t want to miss out on this great offer.

When buying one of the best gaming monitors, you need to consider different factors than when picking up a regular monitor. Fortunately, Dell has it all figured out with the Alienware 25-inch gaming monitor here. It offers a native resolution of 1920 x 1080 with a refresh rate of 240Hz so that scrolling is super smooth and no matter how fast the action is on screen, you won’t have to worry about any tearing or slowdown. Input lag is silky smooth and low, too, so you get an amazing picture however you’re playing. With a response time of 1ms, it’ll never let you down. Ghosting and blurry images will be a thing of the past.

Besides a speedy image, you also get to enjoy up to 99% sRGB color coverage with a wide array of colors to gaze at. AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync compatible technology means your GPU and monitor will sync up beautifully for the finest of images.

Alongside all the great picture quality, the Alienware 25-inch gaming monitor also has a USB 3.0 hub built into it with 2 HDMI ports, 1 DisplayPort 1.2, and a mixture of 5 USB 3.0 ports, too. The monitor looks cool as well, being sleek and taking up the least amount of room on your desk. It even has a fully customizable lighting system so its aesthetic is wonderful.

Ordinarily priced at $510, this Alienware 25-inch gaming monitor is down to just $270 right now saving you $240 on the usual price. Gorgeous to look at in every way, it’s a fantastic deal for anyone looking to upgrade their gaming experience for less. Be quick though as stock is sure to be strictly limited at this price and you won’t want to miss out.

