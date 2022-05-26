 Skip to main content
This 38-inch Alienware 4K gaming monitor is $750 off for Memorial Day

Alienware AW341BDW Utrawide Gaming Monitor
Rich Shibley/Digital Trends

Your gaming PC should be paired with a decent monitor, or else you won’t be able to appreciate the graphics of modern video games. If you’ve been waiting for a chance to upgrade your current display, the good news is that Dell’s Memorial Day sales have started early, bringing with them all kinds of gaming monitor deals. For example, Dell has slashed the price of this 38-inch Alienware curved gaming monitor by $750 to $1,200, from its original price of $1,950.

Dell’s gaming-focused Alienware brand currently holds the top spot in Digital Trends’ best gaming monitors, so you know that you’re getting a top-quality product with the Alienware AW3821DW curved gaming monitor. The benefits of a curved display, according to our computer monitor buying guide, include a more immersive experience, which is a huge boost for story-driven, single-player titles, and the possibility of reduced glare and reflections, to eliminate distractions while you’re playing. With 3840 x 1600 resolution on its 38-inch, 2300R curved screen, the monitor brings your games to life with sharp details and vivid colors.

The Alienware AW3821DW curved gaming monitor features Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate certification, which helps prevent screen tearing and stuttering, and a 144Hz refresh rate that enables smoother gameplay with ultra-low latency. For comfort while you play, you can place the screen at the best possible position for you with its fully adjustable stand, and for added style, the AlienFX system allows for custom in-game lighting responses. The monitor also comes with Dell’s ComfortView technology, which reduces harmful blue light emissions to prevent eye strain.

If you’re planning to take advantage of monitor deals this Memorial Day, you don’t have to wait for the holiday as Dell has already launched offers like this $750 discount for the Alienware AW3821DW curved gaming monitor. You can get the 38-inch display for just $1,200, compared to its sticker price of $1,950. Its price probably won’t go any lower soon so there’s no sense in holding back your purchase, especially since there’s a risk that stocks could run out. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to secure your own Alienware AW3821DW curved gaming monitor for much cheaper than usual.

