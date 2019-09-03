You can still get a Labor Day discount on Dell’s new Alienware Area-51 laptop

If you’re a hardcore gamer and serious in your pursuit of gaming excellence, then consider checking out Dell’s new Alienware computer. The Area-51m gaming laptop will send you blasting through space and crash land blissfully onto gaming heaven. This laptop boasts a stunningly gorgeous extraterrestrial look and mind-blowing gaming prowess.

Although the price for this powerful machine can get as high as $4,000 plus, fortunately, as part of its extended Labor Day Sale on gaming laptops, Dell is offering the Alienware Area-51m for a cool discounted price, starting at $2,000.

We’ve never seen anything quite like the Area-51m. Alienware has always been laser-focused on making its devices look great, and it outdid itself with this one. It looks gorgeous, with a futuristic design that’s clean and sleek. Unfortunately, it is quite heavy, weighing in at a whopping 8.5 pounds and measuring up to 1.6 inches thick. That’s because it is outfitted with desktop, instead of mobile-grade, components. Though technically a laptop, the Area51m is more of a portable PC replacement. This means that, just like other desktops, it is upgradeable, so you can make this already impressive piece of gaming equipment even more powerful if you want to.

The Area-51m comes in two colors: Lunar Light (white) and Dark Side of the Moon (black), both of which are jaw-dropping. Its keyboard, touchpad, logo, and the perimeter of the back panel emanate a cool alien glow that changes color, thanks to RGB LED lights. It has an awesome 17-inch 1080p screen that’s plenty bright and looks absolutely stunning.

There’s lots of room for connectivity. It has three USB-A 3.0 ports, one USB-C/Thunderbolt 3 port, HDMI 2.0, mini-DisplayPort 1.4, a headphone jack, a “global headset jack,” a 2.5Gbps Ethernet port, and even an Alienware Graphics Amplifier port in case you’d like to add an external graphics card. Basically, everything a gamer would need and more. By the way, instead of just one, this laptop has two power plugs. You need to jack it to a couple of adapters, their sizes depending on your configuration. This laptop can fire up using just one, but performance will be significantly reduced.

The Area-51m runs with a desktop-grade Nvidia RTX 2080 GPU and an equally powerful Core i7-9700 processor. It has 66GB of RAM and 1TB of internal memory. All of these works together to bring a gaming performance unlike any other. You can play absolutely any game you want at the highest frame rate at 1080p and you won’t experience any lag or freeze.

Unfortunately, there’s a major setback with the Area-51m: Its battery life is abysmal. As mentioned earlier, it requires two heavy adapters, and you constantly must bring them with you since this laptop can only last for only two hours per charge.

The Alienware Area-51m serves outrageously good gaming performance, unique looks, and top-of-the-line upgradability. It’s also ridiculously expensive, not very portable, and its battery life is pitifully bad. But is it one of the best gaming laptops ever? The answer is a resounding yes, winning the honor of our most powerful gaming laptop for 2019.

