Grab an Alienware gaming desktop before this crazy deal is all sold out

Alienware Aurora R12 gaming desktop displayed in front of a fantasy castle scene from a video game.

If you’re in the market for a new gaming desktop, then you need to check out the Alienware deals going on today at Dell. Right now, you can get the Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop on sale for just $1900, marked down from its regular price of $2140, so you can save $240 when you order it today from Dell. Looking for the hottest new PC games to play? Whether you’re into RPGs, MMOs, first-person shooters, farming simulators, sabotaging your friends, and everything else in between, you’ll want to check out our gaming deals for killer prices on top-rated PC games across the industry.

Experience premium performance from the Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop. Featuring an Intel 11th Generation i7 Core processor for speeds of up to 4.7GHz, this ultra-fast computer will provide exceptional performance in every game you play. The Nvidia GeForce graphics card gives you pristine picture quality while speeding up performance. Never worry about lag or downtime again. Screen tearing is a thing of the past; this computer is built for graphics and memory-intensive games like Cyberpunk 2077, Destiny, Red Dead Redemption, and more.

This gaming computer provides an immersive experience for your daily gaming regimen. Innovative airflow and cooling keep your machine performing flawlessly for hours on end, so you never have to take a break until you’re ready. Your Alienware command center is built for serious gamers and is the official PC of choice for Team Liquid. Get the PC of the pros when you snag this deal today.

Don’t wait to take advantage of the gaming computer sale going on now at Dell. Order the Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop online from Dell for just $1900 and get fast and free shipping. Regularly priced at $2140, you’ll save $240 when you order this gaming PC today. Looking for a gaming monitor to go with your new PC? Check out the gaming monitor deals going on today to find the model that’s perfect for you.

More gaming PC deals

Looking for something a little different? There are even more great gaming PC deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.

MSI Gaming Desktop Aegis SE (Core i5, RTX 2060, 16GB RAM, 240GB SSD + 1TB HDD)

$1,150 $1,250
A powerful gaming PC with speed, power, great looks, and plenty of storage for all your games. more
Buy at Newegg

CyberpowerPC Gamer Xtreme PC (Core i5, GTX 1660 Super, 8GB RAM, 500GB SSD)

$925
The CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme desktop PC boasts one of the best GeForce graphics cards out there, along with plenty of storage and a great-looking case that allows for future upgrades. more
Buy at Amazon

CyberPowerPC Gamer Master PC (Ryzen 3, 8GB RAM, GT 1030, 1TB HDD + 240GB SSD)

$650
A basic -- and cheap -- gaming desktop. Ideal for work and for playing more casual games like Fortnite. more
Buy at Best Buy

Dell XPS Gaming Desktop (11th Gen Core i7, GTX 1660 Super, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$855 $1,110
With a new Core i7 CPU and GeForce GTX graphics card, you'll be ready to conquer everything from Fortnite to Call of Duty. more
Buy at Dell

Lenovo Legion 5i (Core i5-11400, GTX 1660 Super, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD/1TB HDD)

$950
With a powerful Intel processor, an NVIDIA GeForce graphics card, and the slick looks to match, this gaming PC will handle modern games for years to come. more
Buy at Best Buy

ABS Master Gaming PC (Core i5-10400F, GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,200 $1,300
Boosted RAM, one of Nvidia's best new RTX-series graphics cards, a boatload of storage space, and a stylish case with RGB fans. What's not to love? more
Buy at Newegg
