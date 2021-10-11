Grab an Alienware gaming desktop before this crazy deal is all sold out

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If you’re in the market for a new gaming desktop, then you need to check out the Alienware deals going on today at Dell. Right now, you can get the Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop on sale for just $1900, marked down from its regular price of $2140, so you can save $240 when you order it today from Dell. Looking for the hottest new PC games to play? Whether you’re into RPGs, MMOs, first-person shooters, farming simulators, sabotaging your friends, and everything else in between, you’ll want to check out our gaming deals for killer prices on top-rated PC games across the industry.

Experience premium performance from the Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop. Featuring an Intel 11th Generation i7 Core processor for speeds of up to 4.7GHz, this ultra-fast computer will provide exceptional performance in every game you play. The Nvidia GeForce graphics card gives you pristine picture quality while speeding up performance. Never worry about lag or downtime again. Screen tearing is a thing of the past; this computer is built for graphics and memory-intensive games like Cyberpunk 2077, Destiny, Red Dead Redemption, and more.

This gaming computer provides an immersive experience for your daily gaming regimen. Innovative airflow and cooling keep your machine performing flawlessly for hours on end, so you never have to take a break until you’re ready. Your Alienware command center is built for serious gamers and is the official PC of choice for Team Liquid. Get the PC of the pros when you snag this deal today.

Don’t wait to take advantage of the gaming computer sale going on now at Dell. Order the Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop online from Dell for just $1900 and get fast and free shipping. Regularly priced at $2140, you’ll save $240 when you order this gaming PC today. Looking for a gaming monitor to go with your new PC? Check out the gaming monitor deals going on today to find the model that’s perfect for you.

