Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Gamers should upgrade their gear whenever they can, so you should always be on the lookout for gaming PC deals that fit your budget. Alienware deals are always among the most popular offers because Dell’s gaming-focused brand churns out high-quality products, such as the Alienware Aurora R12, which is on sale with a $370 discount that brings the gaming desktop’s price down to $1,100 from its original price of $1,470. Just don’t forget to also take advantage of gaming monitor deals to do justice to your new CPU.

Digital Trends’ best gaming desktops share the capability to run the latest games without any problems, and the same can be said of the Alienware Aurora R12. The gaming PC is powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of RAM and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, so you no longer will have to worry that the system requirements of the new game that you purchased are too steep. It’s also equipped with a 1TB SATA hard drive, for ample space to install all your favorite titles.

The unique design of the Alienware Aurora R12 is more than just a conversation starter, as it also ensures more efficient airflow to keep the gaming PC running at peak performance. Inside, the gaming desktop features a PSU swing-arm, so you won’t need tools if you want to upgrade its internal components.

For a gaming desktop that’s both powerful and stylish, the Alienware Aurora R12 should be at the top of your list. Here’s your chance to purchase it for cheaper than usual, as Dell is selling the gaming PC for just $1,100, after a $370 discount to its original price of $1,470. Its availability is limited though, and stocks are quickly dwindling. If you don’t want to miss out on this offer for the Alienware Aurora R12, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More gaming deals

The Alienware Aurora R12 gaming desktop is a steal with Dell’s discount. However, for gamers who are looking for something else, such as consoles, games, and accessories, we’ve got your back. We’ve rounded up some of the best gaming deals that you can shop today, across various retailers.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations