Alienware gaming PC price gets slashed by $370 for a limited time

Gamers should upgrade their gear whenever they can, so you should always be on the lookout for gaming PC deals that fit your budget. Alienware deals are always among the most popular offers because Dell’s gaming-focused brand churns out high-quality products, such as the Alienware Aurora R12, which is on sale with a $370 discount that brings the gaming desktop’s price down to $1,100 from its original price of $1,470. Just don’t forget to also take advantage of gaming monitor deals to do justice to your new CPU.

Digital Trends’ best gaming desktops share the capability to run the latest games without any problems, and the same can be said of the Alienware Aurora R12. The gaming PC is powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of RAM and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, so you no longer will have to worry that the system requirements of the new game that you purchased are too steep. It’s also equipped with a 1TB SATA hard drive, for ample space to install all your favorite titles.

The unique design of the Alienware Aurora R12 is more than just a conversation starter, as it also ensures more efficient airflow to keep the gaming PC running at peak performance. Inside, the gaming desktop features a PSU swing-arm, so you won’t need tools if you want to upgrade its internal components.

For a gaming desktop that’s both powerful and stylish, the Alienware Aurora R12 should be at the top of your list. Here’s your chance to purchase it for cheaper than usual, as Dell is selling the gaming PC for just $1,100, after a $370 discount to its original price of $1,470. Its availability is limited though, and stocks are quickly dwindling. If you don’t want to miss out on this offer for the Alienware Aurora R12, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More gaming deals

The Alienware Aurora R12 gaming desktop is a steal with Dell’s discount. However, for gamers who are looking for something else, such as consoles, games, and accessories, we’ve got your back. We’ve rounded up some of the best gaming deals that you can shop today, across various retailers.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5)

$20 $40
Follow the story of Geralt of Rivia across the base game and both expansion packs. Eliminate creatures that threaten society using a wide arsenal of weapons and gear.
Buy at Best Buy

Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

$347 $400
Get into the racing mentality with this high-performance racing wheel and pedals. Enjoy TRUEFORCE, a force feedback systemfor extreme realism, and the streamlined design for better performance.
Buy at Amazon

OFM ESS Collection High-Back Racing Style Bonded Leather Gaming Chair

$85 $232
This racing-style chair features contoured segmented padding, center-tilt control, flip-up arms, and weight capacity of 275 lbs. for comfort and durability.
Buy at Amazon

Nintendo Switch + 128GB SD Card + 12-in-1 Carrying Case

$429 $479
Grab the hybrid console with complete accessories, including a 128GB SD card to install digital games and a carrying case that comes with Joy-Con cases, tempered glass screen protectors, and more.
Buy at Amazon

Logitech G502 Hero Gaming Mouse

$38 $80
Gain an advantage through this gaming mouse's 11 customizable buttons, adjustable weight system, and mechanical switch button tensioning. It also features programmable RGB lighting.
Buy at Amazon

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition Gaming Headset

$60 $100
Razer's Kraken Tournament Edition Gaming Headset provides audio realism so that you are fully immersed in your game while the noise-canceling microphone makes for crystal clear communication.
Buy at Amazon
