This pre-built Alienware gaming PC is on clearance — save over $700!

Albert Bassili
By
Alienware Aurora R10 gaming desktop ryzen edition on white background.

You’re probably familiar with Alienware, given the brand’s pedigree regarding gaming PCs and laptops, and it’s one of the first companies to offer gaming laptops. While there’s a lot of competition nowadays, Alienware still make a great PC, and if you’re trolling through the Alienware deals, this Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 is a great option as it’s on clearance. It’s a cool-looking pre-built gaming PC discounted to just $1,100 from $1,860, so you get an excellent $760 discount.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10

The first thing most folks want to know about gaming PCs is the GPU, and we’re happy to tell you that the Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 comes with an AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT, which, if you’re not familiar with AMD, is roughly equivalent to an RTX 3060, a mid-tier GPU. While you do miss out on the ray tracing that the RTX series of GPUs have, AMD GPUs are no joke, often being as powerful as their Nvidia counterparts and costing significantly less, which is why you’re seeing the R10 go for nearly $1,000 even though it has an excellent GPU. You can easily pair this gaming PC with a good 1440p, 144Hz display from among gaming monitor deals while still running relatively high settings on most games. You’re only really going to bump up against the limits of the 6600 XT with AAA games on the highest settings while running 1440p and 144Hz, so you have a lot of space to work with.

As for the other specs, the AMD train continues with the AMD Ryzen 7 5800, a mid-tier CPU that offers a lot of processing power for simulation and strategy games or productivity and editing work. The 16GB of RAM also means you have more leeway when running apps and browser tabs, while the 1TB SSD should be more than enough for most storage needs, although if you’re into large FPS games like Warzone, you might start feeling the pinch after a while. That said, an internal storage upgrade shouldn’t be too difficult, even if you’re a novice.

All in all, the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 is an excellent mid-tier gaming PC with a shockingly big $760 discount from Dell, bringing its price down to $1,100 from $1,860, especially considering that the RX 6600 XT can go for $400 on its own. That said, you can check out some other great gaming PC deals if you want to check all your options.

