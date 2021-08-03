Gamers looking for a new screen after upgrading with gaming PC deals shouldn’t settle for regular desktop monitor deals. To take advantage of your new CPU, a gaming monitor is a must. If you’ve already blown most of your budget, the good news is that there are gaming monitor deals out there that you can shop, so you can enjoy savings while building the rest of your gaming setup.

Dell, one of the most trusted names in the computing industry, is offering a variety of discounts on gaming monitors from its Alienware brand. The Alienware 25 gaming monitor is available at $170 off, bringing its price down to $390 from its original price of $560, while the Alienware 27 gaming monitor is discounted by $380, lowering its price to $770 from its original price of $1,150.

The Alienware AW2521HF features a 25-inch display with 1920 x 1080 resolution and support for up to about 17 million colors, for an immersive gaming experience with realistic graphics. The gaming monitor also offers a 240 Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time, eliminating ghosting and blurs that may spell the difference between victory and defeat.

The gaming monitor supports AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-SYNC, which synchronize the game’s graphics with the monitor for tear-free images. It also features a minimal but iconic design, which includes tapered legs that will allow you to turn the keyboard to the most comfortable angle, and an optimized ventilation system that will let you play for hours without no worries about overheating. The Alienware AW2521HF is also equipped with the AlienFX system, which lets you customize the gaming monitor’s lights according to your preference.

For a gaming monitor that will give justice to your upgraded gaming PC, the Alienware AW2521HF is a solid choice. It’s an even more attractive option with Dell’s $170 discount, which lowers the 25-inch gaming monitor’s price to just $390 from its original price of $560. There’s no telling how long stocks will last though, so if you’re already looking forward to playing your favorite games on the Alienware AW2521HF, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

Compared with the Alienware AW2521HF, the Alienware AW2721D offers a more comprehensive visual experience, with the 27-inch screen featuring 2560 x 1440 resolution and support for more than 1 billion colors. Refresh rate and response time are the same at 240 Hz and 1ms, respectively, and AlienFX is also available for a customized lighting system.

The Alienware AW2721D comes with Nvidia G-SYNC Ultimate certification for smoother action even in the busiest of scenes, while VESA DisplayHDR 600 offers real-time contrast ratios with localized dimming. You’ll get lost in your game with the top-of-the-line display quality, and that’s fine because the gaming monitor’s flicker-free screen with ComfortView will protect you from harmful blue light emissions that will strain your eyes.

If you want to unlock the full potential of your new gaming PC and enjoy the premium gaming experience, you can’t go wrong with the Alienware AW2721D. The 27-inch gaming monitor is available from Dell with a $380 price cut, making it more affordable at $770 compared with its original price of $1,150. The deal may suddenly disappear though, so if you think the Alienware AW2721D is the missing piece to your dream gaming setup, don’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button immediately.

