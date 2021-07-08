Dell is currently hosting a Black Friday in July sale that offers a plethora of discounts on computers, peripherals, and much more. As you might expect, there are some awesome wireless keyboard deals, as well as some steep wireless mouse deals. Basically, if you’re in the market for some new killer peripherals, you don’t want to miss it.

As part of that event, Dell is offering some deals on keyboard and mouse combos, including Alienware gear. The Alienware AW310K Keyboard and AW510M RGB Gaming Mouse are just $125, which is over $50 off. Alternatively, the Alienware AW510K RGB Gaming Keyboard and AW610M RGB Gaming Mouse are in a bundle for $189, which is over $70 off. You can read more about the deals below.

Alienware AW310K Keyboard + AW510M RGB Gaming Mouse Combo — $125, was $175

The Alienware AW310K Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is more subtle than some other options, as it does not feature any bright or vibrant RGB. The AW510M RGB Gaming Mouse sure does, however. Both are wired, with USB connections. The keyboard has Cherry MX Red switches, with dedicated multimedia keys and volume controls. The mouse is optical with a 16,000 DPI movement resolution and a polling rate of 1,000Hz. It also features a fully programmable 10-button layout. Normally $175, you can get the combo through Dell right now for $125, which is over $50 off.

Alienware AW510K RGB Gaming Keyboard + AW610M RGB Gaming Mouse Combo — $189, was $260

Beautifully designed, this combo features breathtaking RGB across the board — and mouse! The keyboard is wired (USB), while the mouse has dual-mode support, so you can plug it in or use it wirelessly. The RGB profiles support up to 16.8 million color combinations. The keyboard has programmable keys and dedicated volume control. The mouse is optical with a 16,000 DPI movement resolution, and it also includes a built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery. Dell is offering the bundle for $189, which is over $71 off the normal price ($260). That’s a fantastic deal for this high-performance combo!

More gaming keyboard deals available now

If you don’t like RGB or Alienware, or you just want something cheaper, there are plenty of other deals available. We rounded up all of the best ones for you, which you’ll find below.

