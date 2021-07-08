  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Dell’s Black Friday in July sale is the best way to get a cheap gaming keyboard

By

Dell is currently hosting a Black Friday in July sale that offers a plethora of discounts on computers, peripherals, and much more. As you might expect, there are some awesome wireless keyboard deals, as well as some steep wireless mouse deals. Basically, if you’re in the market for some new killer peripherals, you don’t want to miss it.

As part of that event, Dell is offering some deals on keyboard and mouse combos, including Alienware gear. The Alienware AW310K Keyboard and AW510M RGB Gaming Mouse are just $125, which is over $50 off. Alternatively, the Alienware AW510K RGB Gaming Keyboard and AW610M RGB Gaming Mouse are in a bundle for $189, which is over $70 off. You can read more about the deals below.

Alienware AW310K Keyboard + AW510M RGB Gaming Mouse Combo — $125, was $175

Alienware AW310K and AW510M Combo

The Alienware AW310K Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is more subtle than some other options, as it does not feature any bright or vibrant RGB. The AW510M RGB Gaming Mouse sure does, however. Both are wired, with USB connections. The keyboard has Cherry MX Red switches, with dedicated multimedia keys and volume controls. The mouse is optical with a 16,000 DPI movement resolution and a polling rate of 1,000Hz. It also features a fully programmable 10-button layout. Normally $175, you can get the combo through Dell right now for $125, which is over $50 off.

Alienware AW510K RGB Gaming Keyboard + AW610M RGB Gaming Mouse Combo — $189, was $260

Alienware AW510K and AW610M Combo

Beautifully designed, this combo features breathtaking RGB across the board — and mouse! The keyboard is wired (USB), while the mouse has dual-mode support, so you can plug it in or use it wirelessly. The RGB profiles support up to 16.8 million color combinations. The keyboard has programmable keys and dedicated volume control. The mouse is optical with a 16,000 DPI movement resolution, and it also includes a built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery. Dell is offering the bundle for $189, which is over $71 off the normal price ($260). That’s a fantastic deal for this high-performance combo!

More gaming keyboard deals available now

If you don’t like RGB or Alienware, or you just want something cheaper, there are plenty of other deals available. We rounded up all of the best ones for you, which you’ll find below.

Logitech G915 Tenkeyless Lightspeed Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

$193 $230
With low-profile mechanical keys, the Logitech G915 makes both your office work and your gaming as quick and efficient as possible. The tactile switches hit the sweet spot in responsiveness, too.
Buy at Amazon

Razer Ornata Chroma Gaming Keyboard

$69 $100
You don't have to worry about wrist pain with this gaming keyboard. It has a detachable ergonomic wrist pad for added comfort while playing or typing and comes with a two-year warranty.
Buy at Amazon

Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: Yellow Key Switches

$110 $116
This Razer BlackWidow keyboard is great for fast-paced gaming. It uses the Yellow Switch technology which guarantees high-speed but quiet key presses. Its compact design is convenient for on the go.
Buy at Amazon

Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition TKL Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard

$100 $130
Your keyboard speed can play a major factor in your gaming experience. This Razer model promises to have the fastest keyboard switches you can find. It's also stunning with Chroma RGB lighting.
Buy at Best Buy

Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: Green Key Switches

$90 $140
Compact and tenkeyless, the keyboard is perfect for gamers on the go. It uses Razer's Green switch technology that's suitable for both typing and games that require ultimate precision.
Buy at Amazon

Razer Huntsman Elite Wired Gaming Clicky Opto-Mechanical Switch Keyboard

$160 $200
This Huntsman Elite uses Razer's clicky Opto-Mechanical switches for speedy actuation. It also boasts optical actuation which lessens physical contact and extends durability to the switches.
Buy at Best Buy
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Save $400 right now with this insane Dell XPS desktop deal

Black Dell XPS desktop computer, CPU only.

This Chromebook deal gives you $200 off and a free SteelSeries controller

Chromebook-SteelSeries-stratus-duo-controller-deal

Walmart is practically giving away 65-inch 4K TVs today

walmart drops labor day deals on lg tcl and vizio 4k tvs 65 inch hdr roku smart led tv model 65s421 1

Dell slashed over $200 off this Alienware gaming monitor today

best g sync monitors alienware 25 gaming monitor

Best cheap Dell laptop deals and sales for July 2021

dell xps 13 9310 specs price release date 02

Best cheap Chromebook deals for July 2021

hp chromebooks the best of amazons 12 days deals chromebook x360 inch hd touchscreen laptop 1

Best cheap HP laptop deals for July 2021

best cheap HP laptop deals

Best cheap washer and dryer deals for July 2021

washer and dryer in laundry room

Best cheap refrigerator deals for July 2021

best refrigerator deals whirlpool

Best cheap oven deals for July 2021

cooking on the frigidaire gallery fgif3036tf induction range self cleaning oven 1

Best cheap Nespresso deals for July 2021

Breville-Nespresso USA Nespresso Creatista Plus Coffee Espresso Machine

Best cheap microwave deals for July 2021

KitchenAid Convection Microwave Oven

Best cheap KitchenAid appliance deals for July 2021

Artisan 5 Qt. 10-Speed Gloss Cinnamon Stand Mixer