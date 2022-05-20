 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Computing

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Alienware gaming PCs and laptops are up to $1,000 off this weekend

By

Alienware has been an industry leader in the gaming space for a long time now, so it’s no surprise that folks might want to grab one of the brand’s devices, whether it be a laptop or a desktop. Of course, being at the top generally means that its devices are expensive, which is why we’re happy to provide you with these two great deals from Dell on Alienware laptops and draw your attention to some other Alienware deals you may be interested in.

Alienware x15 Gaming Laptop – $1,700, was $2,750

The Alienware x15 R1 gaming laptop sits open with the Alienware logo on the screen.

The first item on the chopping block is the Alienware X15 that comes with an RTX 3070, one of the best cards on the market, and not something you tend to see on gaming laptops that usually go with an RTX 3050, or maybe an RTX 3060. Even better, it’s not thermally throttled, so you can get the full use out of it, and combined with the 11th-gen Intel i7-11800H, you can rip through pretty much any game pretty easily. It’ll also do a relatively good job of any productivity and editing software, especially given the 16GBs of RAM, which is higher than average for a laptop, so we’re certainly impressed. The storage is on the lower side when it comes to gaming at just 512 GB, so we’d grab one of our external hard drive deals or alternatively look at some of our other gaming laptop deals that have more storage space.

Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition – $1,800, was $2,520

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Desktop Tower with neon yellow glow.

Of course, if you’re looking for a desktop PC, then the Aurora R10 is pretty great, especially since it runs with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X, which is a really powerful CPU on par with an 11th-gen Intel i7, and yet comes at a little bit cheaper, bringing the overall cost down. Paired with that is an RTX 3080, the fourth most powerful card on the market, which should easily handle high settings on a 144hz 2k monitor, which you can find on our gaming monitor deals. The other internals are also impressive, with 16GBs of RAM to play with, on-par for a high-end gaming system, and 1TB of space, which should be enough if you manage your storage well. Of course, if this is a bit too pricey for you, we do have some other great gaming PC deals for you to check out.

Editors' Recommendations

Big Hero 6’s breakout star, Baymax, returns in a new trailer

Big Hero 6's Baymax returns in a new series.

Idris Elba is a genie in Three Thousand Years of Longing

Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba in Three Thousand Years of Longing.

Realme GT 2 Pro lets you unravel wonders of the micro world

Microscope mode on the Realme GT 2 Pro used to capture a bud on the rubber plant.

Downton Abbey: A New Era review: The show must go on … and on … and on

A man and a woman get married in Downton Abbey: A New Era.

TikTok is diving into games

TikTok app on Samsung Galaxy phone.

Back to where it started: Testing 5G in the Chicagoland area

Hold holding three phones from three different carriers.

How to edit TikTok videos

The TikTok app on a smartphone's screen. The smartphone is sitting on a white table.

Yamaha TW-E5B earbuds sport aptX Adaptive and last 8 hours per charge

Yamaha TW-E5B earbuds in blue.

Machine Gun Kelly and Mod Sun on stoner comedy Good Mourning

Mod Sun, Zach Villa, GaTa, Boo Johnson, Machine Gun Kelly, and Pete Davidson walking in a scene from Good Mourning

SK Hynix might dethrone Western Digital with this SSD

SK hynix Platinum P41 SSD.

Best grill deals for May 2022

People grilling outside.

Best office chair deals for May 2022

staples offering best deals on select printers office chairs plus free shipping chair

Best robot vacuum deals for May 2022

Roborock S6Pure Robot vacuum and mop in living room.