Alienware gaming PCs and laptops are up to $1,000 off this weekend

Alienware has been an industry leader in the gaming space for a long time now, so it’s no surprise that folks might want to grab one of the brand’s devices, whether it be a laptop or a desktop. Of course, being at the top generally means that its devices are expensive, which is why we’re happy to provide you with these two great deals from Dell on Alienware laptops and draw your attention to some other Alienware deals you may be interested in.

Alienware x15 Gaming Laptop – $1,700, was $2,750

The first item on the chopping block is the Alienware X15 that comes with an RTX 3070, one of the best cards on the market, and not something you tend to see on gaming laptops that usually go with an RTX 3050, or maybe an RTX 3060. Even better, it’s not thermally throttled, so you can get the full use out of it, and combined with the 11th-gen Intel i7-11800H, you can rip through pretty much any game pretty easily. It’ll also do a relatively good job of any productivity and editing software, especially given the 16GBs of RAM, which is higher than average for a laptop, so we’re certainly impressed. The storage is on the lower side when it comes to gaming at just 512 GB, so we’d grab one of our external hard drive deals or alternatively look at some of our other gaming laptop deals that have more storage space.

Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition – $1,800, was $2,520

Of course, if you’re looking for a desktop PC, then the Aurora R10 is pretty great, especially since it runs with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X, which is a really powerful CPU on par with an 11th-gen Intel i7, and yet comes at a little bit cheaper, bringing the overall cost down. Paired with that is an RTX 3080, the fourth most powerful card on the market, which should easily handle high settings on a 144hz 2k monitor, which you can find on our gaming monitor deals. The other internals are also impressive, with 16GBs of RAM to play with, on-par for a high-end gaming system, and 1TB of space, which should be enough if you manage your storage well. Of course, if this is a bit too pricey for you, we do have some other great gaming PC deals for you to check out.

Editors' Recommendations