The 15-inch Alienware gaming laptop is over $1,000 off today

Gamers far and wide, we have got the deal of all gaming laptop deals for you today. Actually, it’s Dell that has the deal, but we simply could not wait to put you onto this one. Today, Dell is offering the Alienware x15 Gaming Laptop for only $2,200, which is by no means cheap, but it’s a massive discount from its original price of $3,330. That’s $1,100 in savings! Dell is notorious for hosting some of the best Alienware deals around, and this one is no exception. Upgrade your on-the-go gaming setup with this sweet gaming laptop at a truly unbelievable price.

Alienware is the name behind some of the most powerful and sought-after gaming computers in the, well, game. To start, the Alienware x15 features an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card, which pairs perfectly with its 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB of RAM, and a 15.6-inch, 360Hz Full HD display to blast through games on high graphics settings. The Alienware x15 Gaming Laptop also features some of the latest innovations to Alienware’s Cryo-Tech Technology, which is used to create and maintain system stability when your machine is performing at its highest capacity. This involves maximum cooling technology to keep the airflow in constant circulation, which translates to uninterrupted gaming for longer periods of optimum performance.

Alienware focuses on every aspect of your gaming machine, including the keyboard. The Premium AlienFX keyboard is incredibly responsive and has per-key RGB LED lighting, 1.5mm travel, and N-key rollover technology as well as anti-ghosting technology. The form factor was also designed with gaming in mind. This laptop has an aesthetically pleasing side profile that hides all of its ports and vents. Best of all, it has lighting that will draw eyes everywhere you go, with support for full RGB values up to 16.8 million colors.

Hardcore gamers are always on the lookout for the latest gaming monitor deals and the greatest gaming PC deals, but the Alienware x15 wraps both of those into one lightweight, powerful machine. Originally $3,300, Dell’s deal today lets you bring one home for only $2,200, saving you $1,100 on the gaming laptop of all gaming laptops. Grab one today and take tomorrow’s gaming to the next level.

