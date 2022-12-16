One of the best gaming laptop deals today is predictably from Dell — one of the most popular retailers around for laptop deals. Right now, you can buy the Alienware x15 R2 gaming laptop for $2,550 saving you $550 off the usual price of $3,100. Sure, this isn’t impulse buy territory by any means but if you’ve been waiting to jump on a great high-end gaming laptop deal, you’re going to love this one. As with all Dell deals, you’ll need to be fast as this one is unlikely to stick around for long. Here’s why it’s worth it.

Why you should buy the Alienware x15 R2 gaming laptop

The Alienware x15 R2 gaming laptop encapsulates much of what we would expect from some of the best gaming laptops around. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor that’s sure to wow you with its performance. Alongside that, there’s a huge 32GB of memory to help with multitasking and a massive 2TB of SSD storage across two SSD drives. This is high-end stuff that truly propels it above many other laptops even at this price point. Even better, it has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card so gaming performance is going to truly flourish here.

To further help matters, the Alienware x15 R2 gaming laptop is full of other more noticeable advantages that remind you this is one of the best laptops. These include a 15.6-inch QHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate and 2ms response time. Both these figures ensure you’ll get speedy performance with hardly any input lag or motion blur in sight. If you want to play the latest games in the ultimate way, all these features come together to ensure you can do so in a portable manner. This is Alienware’s thinnest 15-inch laptop yet so it’s even highly portable. It also has support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos so you get great picture quality and audio. An advanced cooling system means you can play for longer. Even the keyboard is high-end with RGB LED lighting, N-key rollover technology, anti-ghosting technology, and 1.5mm key-travel too.

Normally priced at $3,100, the Alienware x15 R2 gaming laptop is down to $2,550 for a limited time only at Dell. Sure to be a hit with anyone seeking out the ultimate gaming experience, this is a fantastic investment. Buy it now before you miss out.

