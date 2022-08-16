This ultra-thin Alienware gaming laptop is $1,150 off today

If you’ve been seeking out gaming laptop deals that offer a significant price cut, you’re going to love the Alienware x17 gaming laptop that Dell has on sale right now. Normally priced at $3,450, its price has been dropped by a hefty $1,150 bringing it down to $2,300. While that might not be impulse buy territory, it does make it a huge opportunity for anyone keen to buy a high-end gaming laptop while still saving plenty of cash. Packed full of great hardware and features, snap it up now while stocks last or read on while we tell you all about it.

Why you should buy the Alienware x17 gaming laptop

Alienware are frequently considered to offer some of the best gaming laptops, which instantly makes this one appealing. After all, Alienware is the name for Dell’s gaming systems and we already know it’s one of the best laptop brands at the moment. That’s certainly reflected in the quality of the Alienware x17 gaming laptop.

It uses an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with a huge 32GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. This is high-end stuff for gaming, ensuring you won’t have a problem playing the latest games. That’s further enhanced by its graphics card — an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 card with 16GB of VRAM. Whatever you want to play and at whatever quality level, the Alienware x17 gaming laptop is going to be able to handle it, ensuring this is quite the investment for gaming well into the future. It also has a 17.3-inch full HD screen with a refresh rate of 30Hz and a response time of 1ms. Combined, that means you won’t have to worry about motion blur or poor input times as the Alienware x17 gaming laptop can always keep up with you and whatever action is unfolding on screen.

To help ensure performance is always speedy, the Alienware x17 gaming laptop also has a well-made thermal design with superior airflow so that the system can handle high performance without overheating. A series of power states and other options means you’re always in charge when using the Alienware x17 gaming laptop. There are also other neat features like an incredibly responsive keyboard with per-key RGB LED lighting and anti-ghosting technology.

Well made in every way, the Alienware x17 gaming laptop is ordinarily priced at $3,450 but it’s down to $2,300 right now at Dell. A saving of $1,150 just made this system more accessible to anyone who wanted the ultimate but had to keep their budget a little lower. Alienware’s thinnest 17-inch high-end system, it’s an irresistible offer.

