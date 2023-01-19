 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Alienware gaming laptop just got a $900 price cut (seriously)

Jennifer Allen
By
God of War running on the Alienware x17 R2 laptop.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Gaming laptop deals rarely include being able to save $900 off a high-end laptop, but that’s exactly what’s happening now when you buy the Alienware x17 R2 gaming laptop from Dell. Normally priced at $3,100, it’s down to $2,200 for a strictly limited time only, meaning $900 in savings. With little time left to reap the benefits, hit the buy button now or check out our quick overview of it below.

Why you should buy the Alienware x17 R2 gaming laptop

Easily competing among the best gaming laptops, the Alienware x17 R2 gaming laptop is packed with great hardware. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor along with 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. The latter is particularly great if you like to have many games installed at once. Additionally, there’s an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card paired up with a 17.3-inch full HD screen. The screen also promises a remarkable refresh rate of 480Hz, so motion blur simply won’t happen here no matter how fast the action may get. It also has a response time of 3ms so input lag won’t be an issue. If you want to drop all the way down to 1ms, check out some of our gaming monitor deals.

The Alienware x17 R2 gaming laptop is also expertly designed with Advanced Alienware Cryotech which means cooling is second to none. With an Alienware-exclusive gallium-silicone thermal interface material, you get superior thermal resistance backed up with quad fan technology. The Alienware Command Center means you can adjust things as needed, boosting the fans or increasing performance as you play.

Related

Other useful features include Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support so the picture and sound is superior, along with Dell’s ComfortView Plus to cut down on eye strain because of blue light emissions. It even has a well-designed keyboard with RGB LED lighting, N-key rollover technology, anti-ghosting technology, and 1.5mm key-travel. RGB lighting rounds off the customization options so this can truly feel like your laptop.

Usually priced at $3,100, the Alienware x17 R2 gaming laptop is down to $,2200 right now when you buy from Dell. A huge saving of $900, if you’ve been waiting to buy a high-end laptop, this is your chance. The deal won’t last for long so snap it up now before you miss out on the significant savings.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Don’t miss your chance to get this 14-inch Windows laptop for $150
Front and back views of the Asus E410 14-inch laptop against a white background.
Pre-order the new MacBook Pro 16-inch now and get it next week
A person sitting in a vehicle using a MacBook Pro on their lap.
Lenovo Legion gaming PCs and laptops are on sale today
The new Lenovo Legion gaming laptop.
This HP Chromebook deal drops the price to under $300 this week
hp chromebook deal january 2022 x360
Zip through spring cleaning with a Samsung Jet 75 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum
samsung jet 75 complete cordless stick vacuum sponsored december 2022 still available featured
Best PS Plus deals for January 2023
Best PS Plus deals
Best PS5 game deals for January: Hours of AAA entertainment from $17
Ratchet fires a huge weapon in Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart.
Best Xbox Live Gold deals for January 2023
xbox one s x deals ebay brandsmart spring sale review 50 1500x1000
Best air conditioner deals for January 2023
black decker frigidaire haier portable ac amazon sale smart 2 720x720
Best appliance sales and deals for January 2023
Samsung Kitchen Appliance Package in a kitchen with blue cabinets.
Perfect for a kitchen, Google’s Nest Hub Smart Display is 40% off
Google nest hub night mode.
Best GoPro deals for January 2023: Sales you can shop today
Prime Day 2022 GoPro deals graphic.
Best dishwasher deals for January 2023
An LG dishwasher with an open door in a kitchen.