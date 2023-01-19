This Alienware gaming laptop just got a $900 price cut (seriously)

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Gaming laptop deals rarely include being able to save $900 off a high-end laptop, but that’s exactly what’s happening now when you buy the Alienware x17 R2 gaming laptop from Dell. Normally priced at $3,100, it’s down to $2,200 for a strictly limited time only, meaning $900 in savings. With little time left to reap the benefits, hit the buy button now or check out our quick overview of it below.

Why you should buy the Alienware x17 R2 gaming laptop

Easily competing among the best gaming laptops, the Alienware x17 R2 gaming laptop is packed with great hardware. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor along with 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. The latter is particularly great if you like to have many games installed at once. Additionally, there’s an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card paired up with a 17.3-inch full HD screen. The screen also promises a remarkable refresh rate of 480Hz, so motion blur simply won’t happen here no matter how fast the action may get. It also has a response time of 3ms so input lag won’t be an issue. If you want to drop all the way down to 1ms, check out some of our gaming monitor deals.

The Alienware x17 R2 gaming laptop is also expertly designed with Advanced Alienware Cryotech which means cooling is second to none. With an Alienware-exclusive gallium-silicone thermal interface material, you get superior thermal resistance backed up with quad fan technology. The Alienware Command Center means you can adjust things as needed, boosting the fans or increasing performance as you play.

Other useful features include Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support so the picture and sound is superior, along with Dell’s ComfortView Plus to cut down on eye strain because of blue light emissions. It even has a well-designed keyboard with RGB LED lighting, N-key rollover technology, anti-ghosting technology, and 1.5mm key-travel. RGB lighting rounds off the customization options so this can truly feel like your laptop.

Usually priced at $3,100, the Alienware x17 R2 gaming laptop is down to $,2200 right now when you buy from Dell. A huge saving of $900, if you’ve been waiting to buy a high-end laptop, this is your chance. The deal won’t last for long so snap it up now before you miss out on the significant savings.

