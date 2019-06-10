Share

DSLR (Digital Single-Lens Reflex) cameras are considered the go-to standard for photographers, particularly among professionals. Whether you are a pro, a hobbyist, or a serious amateur looking to expand your skills in photography, you need a quality DSLR camera. Lucky for you, Amazon is offering a hefty discount on the awesome Canon EOS 6D Mark II. Normally $2,400, a cool 29% discount brings the price down to $1,700.

The Canon EOS 6D Mark II has an all-new sensor and image processor, enhanced autofocus system, and full HD video recording at 60 fps (frames per second). While it won’t be the first choice of professionals, it’s still a solid camera, thanks to its great build and outstanding image quality.

Canon built the 6D Mark II around the DIGIC 7 processor and a 26.2-megapixel sensor that work together to create sharp, vivid photos and videos. This camera expanded its ISO up to 40,000, which is great for low-light photography.

The 6D Mark II also has a 45-point all-cross-type autofocus system for advanced tracking and focusing when using the optical finder. It’s one of the fastest and most consistent viewfinder AF systems, but it doesn’t cover the entire frame. If you switch to live mode, you’ll find the Dual Pixel Autofocus technology, which covers more frame than the viewfinder AF sensor. It is great for video recording, with smoother focusing and less errors commonly encountered with contrast-based systems. It also works well with the new articulating touchscreen, allowing you to tap the screen to adjust the focus.

This camera offers full HD video recording options, with an improved 60p frame rate. It also has a Digital IS with five-axis image stabilization that minimizes camera shake, which is great for recording while walking or moving around. The Mark II doesn’t feature 4K video recording with its built-in microphone, but the audio remains very good. It also features a 3.5mm input where you can plug in your external microphone for optimum audio quality.

Other notable features include a built-in GPS module, Bluetooth connectivity, and built-in Wi-Fi and NFC connectivity. For more information on the Canon EOS 6D Mark II, check out our review. Get yours now for only $1,700 on Amazon.

