Digital Trends
Deals

Amazon drops $700 discount on the Canon EOS 6D Mark II DSLR full frame camera

Alan Francisco
By
Canon EOS 6D Mark II review
Daven Mathies/Digital Trends

DSLR (Digital Single-Lens Reflex) cameras are considered the go-to standard for photographers, particularly among professionals. Whether you are a pro, a hobbyist, or a serious amateur looking to expand your skills in photography, you need a quality DSLR camera. Lucky for you, Amazon is offering a hefty discount on the awesome Canon EOS 6D Mark II. Normally $2,400, a cool 29% discount brings the price down to $1,700.

The Canon EOS 6D Mark II has an all-new sensor and image processor, enhanced autofocus system, and full HD video recording at 60 fps (frames per second). While it won’t be the first choice of professionals, it’s still a solid camera, thanks to its great build and outstanding image quality.

 

Canon built the 6D Mark II around the DIGIC 7 processor and a 26.2-megapixel sensor that work together to create sharp, vivid photos and videos. This camera expanded its ISO up to 40,000, which is great for low-light photography.

The 6D Mark II also has a 45-point all-cross-type autofocus system for advanced tracking and focusing when using the optical finder. It’s one of the fastest and most consistent viewfinder AF systems, but it doesn’t cover the entire frame. If you switch to live mode, you’ll find the Dual Pixel Autofocus technology, which covers more frame than the viewfinder AF sensor. It is great for video recording, with smoother focusing and less errors commonly encountered with contrast-based systems. It also works well with the new articulating touchscreen, allowing you to tap the screen to adjust the focus.

This camera offers full HD video recording options, with an improved 60p frame rate. It also has a Digital IS with five-axis image stabilization that minimizes camera shake, which is great for recording while walking or moving around. The Mark II doesn’t feature 4K video recording with its built-in microphone, but the audio remains very good. It also features a 3.5mm input where you can plug in your external microphone for optimum audio quality.

Other notable features include a built-in GPS module, Bluetooth connectivity, and built-in Wi-Fi and NFC connectivity. For more information on the Canon EOS 6D Mark II, check out our review. Get yours now for only $1,700 on Amazon.

Looking for more? Find other great deals on our curated best tech deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

It's time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for June 2019
UFC 238 ESPN Plus PPV bundle
Deals

Sign up for ESPN+ and get 50% off UFC 238: Cejudo vs. Moraes pay-per-view

UFC 238: Cejudo vs. Moraes is lighting up Chicago this Saturday, with the main card airing exclusively on ESPN Plus. If you haven't yet signed up for ESPN Plus, then new members can join now and take $30 off of the PPV ticket price.
Posted By Lucas Coll
samsung sport and garmin smartwatch deals amazon fathers day featured
Deals

Amazon’s Father’s Day sale: Garmin and Samsung Gear Sport smartwatch deals

Father’s Day is less than two weeks away and if you’re on the lookout for a great gift, Samsung Gear Sport and Garmin Forerunner 235 are getting some pretty substantial discounts right now.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
LG C8
Deals

Best Father’s Day 4K TV deals: Vizio, Samsung, and LG get steep discounts

Want to give the gift of 4K this Father's Day? We've rounded up all of the best 4K TVs on sale right now and with prices starting as low as $230, there's bound to be something for everyone('s dad).
Posted By Josh Levenson
Samsung 2019 Q90
Deals

The best 4K smart TV deals for June 2019: Samsung, LG, and Vizio

A good 4K smart TV is the only way to enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. If you're looking to take your home entertainment to the next level, then we've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
how to stream UFC online
Deals

No cable? No problem. Here’s how you can watch UFC fights online

Cord cutting is a great way to save money, but watching sports online can be tricky due to restrictions. If you want to stream UFC, the world’s biggest MMA promoter has joined with ESPN to bring the action online. Here's how to watch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
garmin forerunner 935 fenix 5 1
Deals

Amazon’s Father’s Day sale cuts $150 off Garmin’s Fenix 5X Sapphire smartwatch

There are great fitness smartwatch deals across the web ahead of Father's Day, especially on some of the high-end models like the Garmin Fenix 5X Sapphire. For fitness junky Dads, Garmin's top of the line smartwatch is a great choice.
Posted By Ed Oswald
UFC 238 Cejudo vs Moraes
Deals

UFC 238: Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon Moraes picks and fight predictions

UFC 238 is coming this Saturday, with a long-awaited bout between Henry Cejudo and Marlon Moraes -- some of the best talent that the UFC roster has to offer -- for the bantamweight title. Read on to see are our picks for the main fights.
Posted By Lucas Coll
watch ufc 238 cejudo vs moraes with espn henry
Deals

UFC 238: How to watch Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon Moraes PPV with ESPN+

Today, June 8, Ultimate Fighting Championship is heading to Chicago, and MMA fans are looking forward to UFC 238. Henry Cejudo will take on Marlon Moraes for the bantamweight title.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Amazon Echo Show 2 Review
Smart Home

Amazon slashes prices on full range of Echo, Ring, Fire TV, and Blink devices

Amazon slashed prices on its own brand smart home devices in a range of categories. From outdoor security cameras to Echo smart speakers, Fire TV remotes, and tablets there are deals in most categories, though not for every product.
Posted By Bruce Brown
amazon fathers day sale on blink and ring security
Deals

Amazon Father’s Day sale: Blink and Ring security camera systems get price cuts

Father's Day is just around the corner and Amazon is slashing prices on Echo, Ring, and Blink devices for the occasion. Blink and Ring security kits are getting some of the best discounts from Amazon right now
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
best apple watch deals of
Deals

It’s time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for June 2019

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best ipad deals of
Deals

Need a new tablet? Here are the best Apple iPad deals for June 2019

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for June 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Sigma 85mm 1.4 DG HSM Art
Photography

Upgrade your glass with rebates of up to $150 on these Sigma lenses

Eyeing some bright primes or versatile zooms? Sigma's Father's Day sale discounts 11 lenses and a mount converter, with rebates as high as $150. The Sigma lens deals include lenses from the company's popular Art Series.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
amazon splits price of logitech 4320 g430 featured image
Deals

Amazon cuts price of the Logitech G430 Gaming Headset by more than half off

Looking for a new gaming headset? You can get this Logitech G430 Gaming Headset for only 50% of its original price right now. Originally $80, you can now get it for only $40 on Amazon.
Posted By Alan Francisco