Every so often, Amazon runs specials on its Echo speakers where buying more than one saves you money. While single speakers are at their typical price, buying multiples will trigger the savings. Hurry, however, as these sales run only for a limited time.

The bulk buy sale includes the second-generation Echo, third-generation Dot, the second-generation Show, and the Spot alarm clock, as well as Amazon’s Cloud Cam. On all except for the Dot you only need to buy two — the Dot deal requires a purchase of three. You can purchase either two or three Amazon Cloud Cams to save on that device.

Amazon’s latest Alexa devices are definite improvements over the previous generation, in sound quality especially. With the new Show, the screen is much larger and sharper and the device more sleekly designed. We’ve reviewed the Amazon Cloud Cam, and awarded it the Editor’s Choice award in security cameras for its outstanding day and night video quality and ease of use.

With the second-generation Echo, you can purchase two for just $120, or $80 off the normal price. That breaks down to $60 per device, a savings of 40%. Two Echo Shows will set you back $360, or $180 a piece, $100 less than what it would cost to purchase them separately, or a 22% savings per device. Purchasing three Dots will cost just $70, a 23% savings per device, and purchasing two Spots for $220 saves you $40, or a little over 15% off each device.

Our favorite deal here by far is the deal on the second-generation Echo, as that is the lowest price we’ve seen anywhere, including Black Friday and holiday sales. For those with aging first-generation devices, these new speakers are a great deal and arguably a reason to upgrade.

Amazon gives you two savings options with the Cloud Cam. If you purchase two, you’ll pay $200, or a savings of $20 off each device. Purchasing three will set you back $290, or a savings of about $23 per device.

The full list:

Buy two (2nd-generation) Echos — Save $80

— Save $80 Buy three Echo Dots — Save $80

— Save $80 Buy two (2nd-generation) Echo Shows — Save $100

— Save $100 Buy two Amazon Cloud Cams – Save $40

– Save $40 Buy three Amazon Cloud Cams – Save $70

– Save $70 Buy two Echo Spots – Save $40

