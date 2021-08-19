  1. Deals
This Amazon Fire Tablet is practically free at Staples today

By
The Amazon Fire 7 tablet, viewed from the front and the back, with apps displayed on the screen.

When you’re looking for tablet deals, you’ll likely see iPad deals and Samsung Galaxy Tab deals, but these devices are too advanced and expensive if you’re specifically looking for kids tablet deals. Amazon, known among e-book enthusiasts for its Kindle deals, is also offering durable and affordable tablet alternatives like the Amazon Fire 7, which is currently available on Staples for just $40 after a $10 discount that made it even cheaper than its original price of $50.

The Amazon Fire 7 isn’t as powerful as Digital Trends’ best tablets, but for its very cheap price, it’s a decent device. Powered by a quad-core 1.3 GHz processor, the tablet has no trouble with functions such as browsing the internet, accessing streaming services, and launching apps, all on a 7-inch display that’s crisp and vivid. It also features Alexa integration, so you can issue voice commands to the digital assistant through the Amazon Fire 7.

Durability is important if you’re planning to get a tablet for your kid. That’s not a problem for the Amazon Fire 7, which was put through tumble tests and can withstand drops and spills. The tablet also offers battery life of up to 7 hours on a single charge, which should be more than enough for you to get the chance to plug it in.

It’s a cheap device, but the Amazon Fire 7 is capable of performing the basic functions that you’ll need from a tablet. If you’re interested, you can take advantage of Staples’ offer that slashes $10 off its original price of $50, making it even more affordable at just $40. It’s unclear how long the deal will last, so if you want to purchase the Amazon Fire 7 for yourself or for your kid for almost nothing, click that Buy Now button as soon as you can, while the discount is still available.

