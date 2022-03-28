Just a few years ago, the idea of getting a fully-featured, modern tablet for under $100 seemed impossible. However, times have changed, and you can find incredible tablet deals nowadays with fast processors for low prices. One of the most popular affordable tablet brands is the Amazon Fire series, which offers fantastic value.

Whether you’re getting your first tablet or looking for another device around the house, Fire tablet deals are the way to go. Today at Amazon, you can find great tablets with discounts of up to 50% off! Keep reading to discover some incredible devices that can be yours for a hefty discount today.

Fire 7 — $35, was $50

The Amazon Fire 7 tablet is an unbelievable deal. For a fraction of the price of premium tablets, you get solid functionality, access to all the most essential apps and streaming services, and an incredibly durable body that will be able to take a beating from young kids. At the front is a decent 7-inch IPS display, which means it has great viewing angles. It’s equipped with a 1.3GHz quad-core processor, which will easily be able to handle web browsing, light gaming, and media consumption. You also get 16GB of internal storage, which is expandable with up to 512 GB with a microSD card. That’s plenty of space for some frequently-used apps, including social networks, email apps, and even games. It’s also compatible with Amazon Alexa, so you can control your music, search the web, and set alarms without touching your tablet. The battery life is impressive, with up to seven hours of mixed usage on a single charge. There’s even a 2MP 720p front-facing camera, which makes for a better video-calling experience than most laptops. Right now, the Fire 7 tablet can be yours for just $35, a $15 discount on the regular price of $50. Hit that Buy Now button while this deal is still around.

Fire HD 8 — $45, was $90

The Fire HD 8 tablet is designed specifically with entertainment in mind, with powerful specifications and a thoughtful design that will have you spending hours watching movies and shows. At the front is an 8-inch HD display with IPS technology, making content clearly visible at different angles. You also get a decent integrated speaker, along with a 3.5-mm audio jack if you want to plug in headphones. Alternatively, you can use the built-in Bluetooth 5.0 support to sync up with wireless speakers or headphones. The quad-core 2.0GHz processor gives you excellent performance and responsiveness in the interface and inside apps, while the 2GB of RAM supports some minor multitasking. The base model comes with 32GB of internal storage, expandable by up to 1TB with a microSD card. However, the real star of the show is the battery life. You get up to 12 hours of watching videos, reading books via Kindle, and listening to music on a single charge. That handily beats out many more expensive tablets and makes this an excellent option for keeping occupied on the go. If the Fire HD 8 tablet seems like the ideal device for you, pick it up on Amazon today for only $45. That’s a whopping 50% off the regular price of $90. Hit that Buy Now button before this offer expires!

Fire HD 8 Plus — $65, was $110

The Fire HD 8 Plus is easily one of the best tablets you’ll be able to find at its price, with an array of premium features that rival significantly pricier devices. Inside, you’ll find a 2.0GHz quad-core processor with excellent performance and an increased 3GB of RAM. That means you’ll have great multitasking support, with easy switching back and forth between apps. It has all-day battery life, with up to 12 hours of use on a single charge. You can charge it via the USB-C port or use the wireless charging support. It can be powered up by any Qi-compatible wireless charging pad or the optional Fire Charging Dock. Wireless charging, combined with the hands-free Amazon Alexa support, opens this device to a whole new world of possibilities. Whether you’re using it as a bedside entertainment device or as a recipe buddy in the kitchen, you’ll never have to worry about running low on juice again. This tablet is compatible with a plethora of media apps, from eBooks and games to streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and more, so you’ll never run out of things to watch. The Fire HD 8 Plus is on sale for just $65 today, $45 off the standard $110 price tag. If this tablet piques your interest, hit the Buy Now button!

