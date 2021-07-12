As we settle into this hot summer, our air-conditioned home theaters are looking better than ever, and within these Roku deals you might find the easiest way to access the best streaming content. One of the best ways to connect the internet and your TV is the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Media Player, currently only $38 at Staples. That’s an amazing $12 off its regular price of $50, a discount of nearly 25% off. That’s not a deal you want to miss.

The Fire TV Stick 4K allow you to bring your TV with you, wherever you go. It’s incredibly fast, offers support for HDR10+, has responsive voice control, a better remote, and improved Alexa as well. If you’ve been looking for an easy, fast, and versatile way to get streaming to your 4K TV, the Fire TV Stick 4K could be for you. Amazon built the Fire Stick to compete with other streaming dongles, like Roku’s Streaming Stick Plus, at nearly half the price. Right now get it for even cheaper.

The best part of the Fire TV Stick 4K: You can plug it into the HDMI slot in any accommodating TV and you have all your content ready to go — fast, easy, and functional. You don’t need to be an Amazon Prime member to use it, but for those who are, it will come pre-registered to your account, giving you instant access to all your Amazon Prime shows and films the minute you plug it in. But don’t get held up on the Prime membership aspect; this is a dongle for everyone. You can us it to access all you favorite content streamers, be it Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, or HBO Max.

Another great feature: This version of the Fire TV Stick gives you control through Alexa, which has been improved significantly in terms of speed and accuracy. On some TVs you can even use Alexa to switch HDMI ports, so that you can change from live TV to streaming to your video game console without every raising a finger. Alexa can also be applied to control playback within multiple apps, including Netflix, Hulu, and more. The Fire TV Cube has an even greater number of options, but this is still an amazing amount of control for a stick. In addition to Alexa, the new remote has the Fire TV’s patented navigation dial, plus a power button for your TV, and volume control. At the same time, it’s also aligned with a remote app, which works with Android and iOS, and gives you a full digital keyboard. This is the ultimate in convenience, and control.

Take the reins of your home theater this summer and enjoy nonstop entertainment with the Amazon Fire Stick 4K. It’s one of the easiest and most versatile ways to access all your favorite content. Right now, at Staples, you can get the Amazon Fire Stick 4K for $12 off, for only $38. That’s a huge drop from its regular price of $50. Don’t let this opportunity pass you by.

