Early Prime Day deal: Get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for FREE

Prime Day deals aren’t just about buying physical items super cheap. It’s also about enjoying the likes of Amazon Music Unlimited for free for the next four months. Right now, Prime customers can sign up for Amazon Music Unlimited entirely for free and get four months’ worth of access to a seemingly endless stream of music. It’s a fantastic service that you’d be a fool to miss out on. Here’s what to expect.

Regarded as one of the best music streaming services for value, Amazon Music Unlimited is even better when it’s free. You get access to 70 million songs through the service entirely ad-free so you can listen to mostly anything you feel like taking in. Other features include offline downloads with unlimited skips, along with a karaoke-style lyrics engine, and deep integration with pretty much anything you can find Alexa on. That includes the Amazon Fire and Echo family of devices but covers a wide range of products. You can also listen to your favorite podcasts via the service so there’s simply no reason to go elsewhere.

If you want even more from your four months of free access, you can also sign up to Amazon’s Music Unlimited’s HD tier which provides you with access to CD-quality 16-bit/44.1kHz minimum quality sound with a select few tracks also available as Ultra HD at 24-bit/192kHz. It’s ideal if you have the hardware and the ears to appreciate the difference.

All these benefits are entirely for free for four months when you’re an existing Amazon Prime member. Waiting for the catch? Yeah, there is one but it’s small. You need to be a new subscriber to Amazon Music Unlimited. If you’ve already used the service, you’ll need to pay $10 per month. Other than that, new subscribers won’t have to pay a cent providing you cancel the trial before the four-month period ends. Not an Amazon Prime member? Madness! You should sign up now to enjoy the benefits of the Prime Day sales but if you’re stubbornly refusing, you can still enjoy three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free. What are you waiting for? Get subscribing. It’s free music!

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations