Amazon prime members can get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $1

Enjoy all your favorite music with a set of Amazon’s best-selling headphones. These Otium Best Wireless Sports Bluetooth Headphones In-Ear Earbuds are currently 67 percent off on Amazon. The headphones are sweatproof and waterproof, with an IPX7 nano coating that allows you to use them during nearly any activity

The high-quality headset has Bluetooth V4.1+EDR for stereo sound and superb bass sound with clear highs and lows. The headphones charge quickly and provide up to eight hours of music playback. They pair with devices within a 30-foot Bluetooth range in the open space and a 1o-foot range in a space where there are obstacles. They can also be connected to two devices simultaneously.

The Otium Best Wireless Sports Bluetooth Headphones In-Ear Earbuds are ranked No. 1 in the Bluetooth Headsets category on Amazon and have nearly 1,000 5-star reviews. They normally retail for $60 but are currently available for $20 on Amazon, saving you $40 (67 percent).

Amazon