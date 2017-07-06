Amazon prime members can get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $1

Prime members can get access to four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $1 right now through this special early Amazon Prime Day deal. The Amazon Music Unlimited Prime Day Deal allows members to stream from a selection of tens of millions of songs. It is available for new Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers only, and is valid through July 11, 2017. After the trial period ends, your $1 purchase can be used toward a continued membership that regularly costs $8 per month.
Prime Music
Amazon Music Unlimited provides curated playlists created by Amazon music experts and personalized stations. Enjoy music anytime as you listen ad-free with unlimited skips and offline playback. Amazon Music Unlimited works on a variety of devices including iPhones and iPads, where you can download it on iTunes, as well as Android phones and tablets, where you can download it from the Google Pla7 store. It also works with Macs and PCs via download of the desktop app, as well as the Amazon Echo, Fire TVs, and Fire Tablets, other home theater systems, and Amazon music-enabled cars. Amazon has a convenient list of all compatible devices, so you can check for compatibility before you buy.
Otium Best Wireless Sports Bluetooth Headphones
Enjoy all your favorite music with a set of Amazon’s best-selling headphones. These Otium Best Wireless Sports Bluetooth Headphones In-Ear Earbuds are currently 67 percent off on Amazon. The headphones are sweatproof and waterproof, with an IPX7 nano coating that allows you to use them during nearly any activity
The high-quality headset has Bluetooth V4.1+EDR for stereo sound and superb bass sound with clear highs and lows. The headphones charge quickly and provide up to eight hours of music playback. They pair with devices within a 30-foot Bluetooth range in the open space and a 1o-foot range in a space where there are obstacles. They can also be connected to two devices simultaneously.
The Otium Best Wireless Sports Bluetooth Headphones In-Ear Earbuds are ranked No. 1 in the Bluetooth Headsets category on Amazon and have nearly 1,000 5-star reviews. They normally retail for $60 but are currently available for $20 on Amazon, saving you $40 (67 percent).
Anker SoundCore Bluetooth Speaker
If you want to blast your music for all to hear, consider a Bluetooth speaker, such as this top-ranking Anker SoundCore Bluetooth Speaker, which is currently 55 percent off on Amazon. The speaker provides superior sound and play time, and is manufactured using industry-leading technology.
Enjoy powerful stereo sound and crisp, tight bass that boasts less than 1 percent total harmonic distortion. With special power management technology, you can keep your tunes playing for up to 24 hours on a single charge, which is more than twice as long as most other Bluetooth speakers. It has a unique spiral bass port design, so it’s easy to pick up and take with you, and has the latest Bluetooth technology to maximize device compatibility and pairing speed.
The Anker SoundCore Bluetooth Speaker normally retails for $80 but is currently discounted to $36 on Amazon, saving you $44 (55 percent).
Looking for more great deals on tech and electronics? Check out our deals page to score some extra savings on our favorite gadgets.