 Skip to main content
In partnership with
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Give the inspiring gift of ancestral insights this holiday season with AncestryDNA

Daughter gifting Ancestry Gift Membership to family
Ancestry

You can learn a lot about yourself and your heritage through DNA. Where are you from? How did you get here? These are precisely the kinds of insights that AncestryDNA® can provide.

Learn about your origins and ethnicity, find relative DNA matches, and discover distant relatives — maybe even some that are still alive. Pair your DNA kit with an Ancestry subscription to gain access to military records, news articles, old photographs, and much more.

Of course, before you can do any of that, you’ll have to take the leap and order an AncestryDNA kit. But that’s where the best part comes in. For the holiday season, including Black Friday and beyond, AncestryDNA is offering some incredible deals. While the Holiday Sale is on, you can get 40% off AncestryDNA kits and up to 30% off Ancestry Gift Memberships. Let’s take a closer look.

Related

Why you should gift AncestryDNA for the Holidays

Woman discovering her Ancestry during holidays
Ancestry

Your DNA holds the key to unlocking so much more than just your ethnicity. Ever wondered where your freckles come from or why you dislike cilantro? With the Ancestry trait-enabled kit, you can see how your genes influence sensory, nutrient, fitness, and appearance traits. And by gifting Ancestry to family and friends, they can have the same experience. You can use your results to learn more about each other and, better yet, bond. After all, isn’t that what the holiday season is about? Coming together, bonding, and sharing in the season with one another.

With Ancestry, millions of people have uncovered something new about their histories and themselves. Now, it’s your turn. Start your journey of self-discovery or give the gift of Ancestry with 40% off AncestryDNA now through 12/31.

Right now, you can save up to 40% off AncestryDNA for yourself. If you want to share the experience with friends and family, it’s also the perfect time for that. You can save up to 30% on Ancestry gift memberships, which would give you the ultimate present to hand out during the holidays. What’s better than learning about where you come from, who you are, and how that could impact your future?

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
Ninja Black Friday sale discounts air fryers, blenders, and lots more
The Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 Smart XL Cooker sits on a countertop next to a plate of chicken, pasta, and broccoli.

It's not quite Black Friday yet, but Best Buy is already rolling out some early deals. This is perfect if you've been waiting to buy some Ninja products at significant discounts. Best Buy has cut prices on a wide variety of Ninja products, so now you can buy them well before Black Friday and actually use them to prepare your thanksgiving meal. Best Buy has early Black Friday deals on blenders, air fryers, indoor grills, classic Foodis, and appliances that are a combination of several of those. We've pulled out some of our favorites below, but you might as well shop the full sale yourself by clicking the red button.

Why you should buy a Ninja in Best Buy's early Black Friday sale
Ninja makes a lot of countertop appliances, so you're sure to find the product you're looking for in this sale. Let's start with the Foodi, Ninja's flagship line. You can grab the standard Ninja Foodi XL for

Read more
Cordless vacuum looks like a Dyson, but it’s a fraction of the price
Black+Decker Powerseries+ stick vacuum on a white background.

We've been looking through all of our favorite vacuum cleaners, collecting yet another list of the best vacuum deals. It's all part of our efforts to document the rise of early Black Friday deals that you'll see on the site throughout this month. In doing so, we came across a vacuum that made the "Dyson" neurons in our brain flicker, but it turned out to be a false alarm. We're excited to bring you the deal anyhow, as this vacuum is a well-rated, highly affordable BLACK+DECKER that presents itself in the same style as a Dyson, combining high functionality with a pared-down design. Plus, it's on sale right now. The BLACK+DECKER POWERSERIES+ is usually $100, but you can get it for $89 now. That's a savings of $11, all yours if you just tap the button below. If you want more details, please be sure to read our analysis below.

Why you should buy the BLACK+DECKER POWERSERIES+
In today's world, vacuums are surprisingly expensive. Instead of making the machines, a long ubiquitous house tool, less expensive with more technology, manufacturers seem to have stuffed every bit of advanced tech into them and jacked up the prices. You can find vacuums with bags, in 2023, clearing the $200 mark. The BLACK+DECKER POWERSERIES+, however, takes the high road and is less than $100. This makes it one of the cheapest, customer-approved vacuum cleaners that you can buy today.

Read more
10 Dyson deals you can’t miss in Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale
The Dyson V15 Detect cordless vacuum with its laser.

Dyson is one of the most trusted names in the home appliance industry with its high-performance bladeless fans, cordless vacuums, and hair styling tools, which is why shoppers are always on the lookout for Dyson deals. Here's some good news -- there are lots of Dyson products with discounts in Best Buy's Black Friday Early Access sale, and there are even better offers for My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members. We've rounded up our top picks below so you can easily choose what to purchase before the sale ends on Sunday, but you'll still have to hurry. That's because we're not sure how long stocks will remain available, especially for some of the more popular Dyson devices.
Best Dyson deals in Best Buy's Black Friday Early Access sale

-- $270, $243 with My Best Buy Plus/Total, was $370

Read more