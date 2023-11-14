You can learn a lot about yourself and your heritage through DNA. Where are you from? How did you get here? These are precisely the kinds of insights that AncestryDNA® can provide.

Learn about your origins and ethnicity, find relative DNA matches, and discover distant relatives — maybe even some that are still alive. Pair your DNA kit with an Ancestry subscription to gain access to military records, news articles, old photographs, and much more.

Of course, before you can do any of that, you’ll have to take the leap and order an AncestryDNA kit. But that’s where the best part comes in. For the holiday season, including Black Friday and beyond, AncestryDNA is offering some incredible deals. While the Holiday Sale is on, you can get 40% off AncestryDNA kits and up to 30% off Ancestry Gift Memberships. Let’s take a closer look.

Why you should gift AncestryDNA for the Holidays

Your DNA holds the key to unlocking so much more than just your ethnicity. Ever wondered where your freckles come from or why you dislike cilantro? With the Ancestry trait-enabled kit, you can see how your genes influence sensory, nutrient, fitness, and appearance traits. And by gifting Ancestry to family and friends, they can have the same experience. You can use your results to learn more about each other and, better yet, bond. After all, isn’t that what the holiday season is about? Coming together, bonding, and sharing in the season with one another.

With Ancestry, millions of people have uncovered something new about their histories and themselves. Now, it’s your turn. Start your journey of self-discovery or give the gift of Ancestry with 40% off AncestryDNA now through 12/31.

Right now, you can save up to 40% off AncestryDNA for yourself. If you want to share the experience with friends and family, it’s also the perfect time for that. You can save up to 30% on Ancestry gift memberships, which would give you the ultimate present to hand out during the holidays. What’s better than learning about where you come from, who you are, and how that could impact your future?

