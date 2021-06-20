  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The best MacBook you can buy just got a steep discount before Prime Day

By

Prime Day is now less than two days away, but that doesn’t mean you have to wait until then to get yourself a new MacBook Pro at a steep discount. Prime Day deals are already here as Amazon and other retailers have been offering discounts on the latest must-have tech in the days leading up to the big sale next week. But back to that new MacBook Pro deal we mentioned: Amazon is offering a 2021 MacBook Pro at a $149 discount, which means that you’ll be able to get a MacBook Pro for just $1,150 instead of its regular price of $1,299. And saving $149 is nothing to sneeze at since you could use that money to buy accessories for your new MacBook Pro or spend it on other fun things Prime Day has to offer.

This 13-inch 2020 MacBook Pro is a small package packed with power and is perfect for creative professionals. It has a speedy and robust processor (the Apple M1 chip) that can handle your video editing and music production projects. The 2020 MacBook also comes with a 13-inch Retina display, a FaceTime HD camera, a three-microphone array, a Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, Touch ID, 256GB of solid-state drive (SSD) storage, and 8GB of RAM.

We reviewed the 2020 MacBook Pro 13-inch M1-chip in December and it immediately became of our recommended products. We especially liked how “insanely fast” the M1 chip is, its speakers, the keyboard and trackpad, and its “fantastic battery life.” (Our reviewer found that with light web browsing the battery life “lasted well over 16 hours on a single charge.”)

If you need the processing power of the 13-inch 2020 MacBook Pro, but don’t want to spend nearly $1,300 for it, get this deal. Like we said earlier, you can save $149 on this deal, get yourself a powerful MacBook Pro, and spend your savings on other fun gadgets.

More Prime Day MacBook deals available now

Look, we think the 13-inch 2020 MacBook Pro is the best MacBook you can buy, but may not be right for everyone. And that’s okay. Fortunately, there are other great Prime Day MacBook deals you can get your hands on and you still have time to find a deal that’s a better fit for your computing needs.

And if turns out MacBooks aren’t your thing, there are other Prime Day laptop discounts you can shop. In fact, take a look at our roundups of the best Prime Day laptop deals and the best Prime Day Chromebook deals to help you find the right laptop for you.

In the meantime, here are some of the best Prime Day MacBook deals we’ve found so far. Check them out below.

New Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch display, Core i9 CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB Storage)

$2,499 $2,799
If your work has an emphasis on graphics (like game developing or film-making) then you can't go wrong with this 16-inch MacBook Pro. It features AMD Radeon Pro 5500M graphics for quicker rendering.
Buy at Amazon

Apple MacBook Air (M1 Model, 2020)

$949 $999
Just released late last year, the new Apple M1 MacBook Air has better battery life and performance and is more secure than the older MacBook Air models with Intel processors.
Buy at Amazon
FOR STUDENTS & TEACHERS

MacBook Air and MacBook Pro - Education Pricing

Exclusive discounts
Students and teachers with a valid .edu email address can enjoy exclusive pricing on the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro directly from the Apple Store.
Buy at Apple

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD Storage)

$1,750 $1,999
Need a ton of storage in a portable package? Look at this 13-inch MacBook Pro: You'll get all the space you need with a 1TB SSD and a solid workhorse of a quad-core, eighth-gen, Core i5 processor.
Buy at Amazon

Apple MacBook Pro 15-Inch (2017, Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$994 $1,095
Frequent video conferences? The Apple 15" MacBook Pro comes with a built-in FaceTime HD camera and omnidirectional mic to enhance the quality of your virtual meetings.
Buy at Amazon

Apple MacBook Pro (2017, Intel Core i5 Dual Core, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Renewed)

$589 $619
If you want a beefy MacBook Pro but you're on a budget, this like new Amazon Renewed model from 2017 still packs recent hardware that won't feel too sluggish.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Amazon Prime Day Deals 2021: When is it, and what can we expect?

Prime Day Deals 2021

Get two months of Kindle Unlimited for ONLY $5 with this Prime Day deal

amazon kindle unlimited two month free trial summer best ebook apps 4 768x512

Dell G5 Gaming PC just got a $420 PRICE CUT ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Dell G5 Gaming Desktop PC

This 55-inch Sony 4K TV just got a MASSIVE price cut at Walmart

sony 49 inch 4k tv deal walmart december 2020

Best Prime Day Nest Thermostat deals 2021: Deals you can buy today

nest learning thermostat ring video doorbell 3 deals best buy summer sale 2020 smart 3rd gen

Best Prime Day smart thermostat deals 2021: Deals you can buy today

nest learning thermostat ring video doorbell 3 deals best buy summer sale 2020 smart 3rd gen

Best Prime Day smart home deals 2021: Deals you can buy today

Ring Video Doorbell Pro

Best Prime Day Roomba deals 2021: Deals you can buy today

iRobot Roomba E5

Best Prime Day robot vacuum deals 2021: Deals you can buy today

best prime day robot vacuum deals roborock e4 cleaner

Best Prime Day Ring doorbell deals 2021: Deals you can buy today

Ring Video Doorbell Pro

Best Prime Day office chair deals 2021: Deals you can buy today

best office desk chairs version 1505852922 home aeron

The best Prime Day Ninja Foodi deals for 2021: Deals you can buy today

target cyber monday air fryer deals 2019 ninja

Best Prime Day Keurig deals 2021: Deals you can buy now

Keurig K-Slim single-serve K-Cup pod coffee maker