 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Home Theater

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Apple TV 4K is 33% off at Amazon today

Albert Bassili
By

While most TVs already come with a smart platform pre-installed, such as Roku, if you’re within the Apple ecosystem, none of these platforms compare to the Apple TV, especially since it can integrate into your accounts and already existing subscriptions. Of course, while they are a bit expensive, we’re lucky that there are some great Apple TV deals for you to check out, such as this one from Amazon that discounts the 2021 Apple TV 4K (32GB) down to $120 from $179; a nice $59 discount.

Why you should buy the 2021 Apple TV 4k (32GB)

An Apple TV 4K set-top box and remote control sit on a media stand.

On the surface, you may look at the 2021 Apple TV 4k and find it almost completely the same as the 2017 version, especially since both boxes look identical, but there are a few nice upgrades, with the biggest one not even being inside the box. What we’re talking about is the new Siri remote, which is much more intuitive and easy to use, with the old touchpad gone and instead replaced with a clickpad that also happens to be touch-sensitive and makes it easier to browse through a list or control the time slider on something you’re watching, which is a big plus. Not to mention the remote is longer, meaning it’s easier to handle.

As for the box itself, it comes with an upgraded A12 Bionic chip, which makes the whole experience snappier and smoother, which is something most people expect nowadays when it comes to their Smart TV platforms. As for the video quality, as the name suggests, you can watch 4K content, and even better, the A12 chip gives you the option of HDR10 and Dolby Vision, assuming your TV supports it so that you can watch your content with better contrast and image reproduction. While Apple says that the Gen 2 4K TV can do high framerates, that only means you get 60Hz, and for the most part, it likely won’t be something you use since it creates the image-smoothening soap opera effect, which is hard to deal with.

All in all, the new 2021 Apple TV 4k (32GB) is an excellent upgrade to the previous generation, with the biggest problem always being its high price; something that has been fixed by Amazon’s deal that brings it down to $120 from $179. While you’re at it, you might want to look at some nice 4k TV deals to compliment your new Apple TV so that you can take full advantage of its features.

Editors' Recommendations

HP’s Alienware gaming laptop rival is $200 off today

HP Victus laptop placed on a desk next to a monitor.

Save $500 on this RTX 3070-powered HP gaming PC right now

HP Omen 45L sitting on a table.

Perfect for school, this Lenovo 2-in-1 laptop is a steal at 31% off

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 sits in tent mode next to a stylus on a white background.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more

The cast of Marvel Midnight Suns stands in a line-up.

It’s not just you — Google’s also fed up with Apple not using RCS

A person texting on a smartphone.

WhatsApp adds new privacy features that everyone should start using

The WhatsApp app icon on a phone with other messaging apps.

Geezers with guns: why action heroes are older than ever

Brad Pitt takes a drink of water in Bullet Train.

Best office chair deals for August 2022

staples offering best deals on select printers office chairs plus free shipping chair

Best Ninja Foodi deals for August 2022

amazon drops ninja op302 foodi price cooker4

Best GoPro alternative action camera deals for August 2022

campark act74 action camera amazon deal

OxygenOS 13 beta for the OnePlus 10 Pro is here, and you can download it now

OxygenOS 12 and ColorOS 12 Home screens.

Common Google Pixel Buds Pro problems and how to solve them

Pixel Buds Pro case charging wirelessly.

Save $1,000 on this beautiful Samsung 65-inch QLED TV

The Samsung 65-inch QN90A QLED smart TV against a white background.