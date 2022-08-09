Apple TV 4K is 33% off at Amazon today

While most TVs already come with a smart platform pre-installed, such as Roku, if you’re within the Apple ecosystem, none of these platforms compare to the Apple TV, especially since it can integrate into your accounts and already existing subscriptions. Of course, while they are a bit expensive, we’re lucky that there are some great Apple TV deals for you to check out, such as this one from Amazon that discounts the 2021 Apple TV 4K (32GB) down to $120 from $179; a nice $59 discount.

Why you should buy the 2021 Apple TV 4k (32GB)

On the surface, you may look at the 2021 Apple TV 4k and find it almost completely the same as the 2017 version, especially since both boxes look identical, but there are a few nice upgrades, with the biggest one not even being inside the box. What we’re talking about is the new Siri remote, which is much more intuitive and easy to use, with the old touchpad gone and instead replaced with a clickpad that also happens to be touch-sensitive and makes it easier to browse through a list or control the time slider on something you’re watching, which is a big plus. Not to mention the remote is longer, meaning it’s easier to handle.

As for the box itself, it comes with an upgraded A12 Bionic chip, which makes the whole experience snappier and smoother, which is something most people expect nowadays when it comes to their Smart TV platforms. As for the video quality, as the name suggests, you can watch 4K content, and even better, the A12 chip gives you the option of HDR10 and Dolby Vision, assuming your TV supports it so that you can watch your content with better contrast and image reproduction. While Apple says that the Gen 2 4K TV can do high framerates, that only means you get 60Hz, and for the most part, it likely won’t be something you use since it creates the image-smoothening soap opera effect, which is hard to deal with.

All in all, the new 2021 Apple TV 4k (32GB) is an excellent upgrade to the previous generation, with the biggest problem always being its high price; something that has been fixed by Amazon’s deal that brings it down to $120 from $179. While you’re at it, you might want to look at some nice 4k TV deals to compliment your new Apple TV so that you can take full advantage of its features.

Editors' Recommendations