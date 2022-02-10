AirPods 2 dropped to $99 at Amazon today

If you’re looking for some great headphone deals, one of the best we can find right now also happens to be one of the best Apple deals around. The Apple AirPods 2 are seeing a massive discount at Amazon today, which has them marked all the way down to just $99. That’s a savings of $60 from their regular price of $159, and it gets even more impressive when you consider we rarely see discounts on Apple products, let alone discounts this huge. This is one of the best AirPods deals you’ll come across, so click over to Amazon and claim it while it lasts.

One of the most popular choices for great-sounding in-ear headphones, Apple’s AirPods provide terrific audio quality, long-lasting battery life, and the simplicity and the convenience of Apple’s famous design chops and software ecosystem. Premium quality is pretty synonymous with the Apple name, and the AirPods 2 certainly provide great sound quality. Whether you are working around the office, getting your morning run on, or just catching up with music on the commute to work, the Apple AirPods 2 utilizes Apple’s H1 chip to deliver a stable wireless connection that returns high-quality audio playback. They are also capable of reaching 24 hours of battery life with the included charging case, a nice benefit for anyone who finds themselves away from an outlet for large stretches during the day.

Another attractive quality of the Apple AirPods 2 is their ease of use, and the convenience that often comes with Apple products. The AirPods 2 pair easily with most Bluetooth devices, and connect automatically when you take them out of the charging case and put them in your ears. They allow you to share a song with another set of AirPods, and even have Siri announce your messages as you receive them. The AirPods 2 also pair easily with computers and Bluetooth home theater devices, making your binge-watching sessions a more private and immersive endeavor. And while it may be a bit confusing what makes the Apple AirPods 2 a great choice over other generations, we’ve got you covered in figuring out which AirPods you should buy.

With a great discount on a brand that doesn’t often see them, the Apple AirPods 2 are marked all the way down to just $99 at Amazon today. That’s a savings of $60 from their regular price of $159, and something worth pouncing on quickly, as this deal isn’t likely to last long.

