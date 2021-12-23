If you’re looking for headphone deals — and especially Apple deals — you’ve got to check out today’s Amazon AirPods deals. As you likely know, Apple products are costly and discounts are rare. Today, however, Amazon has deals for the latest Apple AirPods 3 and Apple AirPods Pro. Ordinarily there’s an $80 price difference between AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro. For this limited sale, the AirPods Pro cost just $10 more than the AirPods 3. Instead of the Pro’s normal $249 list price, you can order a pair for just $179. If you still prefer the AirPods 3, they’re on sale for $169, a $10 discount from their regular $179 list price.

Apple AirPods 3 (3rd generation) — $169, was $179

The Apple AirPods 3 are the third generation of Apple’s iconic true wireless earbuds. The Digital Trends Apple AirPods 3 review praised them for their sound quality, wireless charging, and head-tracking spatial audio. In head-to-head testing against other quality earbuds, including the previous generation AirPods, the AirPods 3 “trounced them all,” our reviewer wrote. With spatial audio enabled, the AirPods 3 earbuds track your head movement and automatically adjust the sound accordingly. For example, a lead singer’s voice will always sound like it’s directly in front of you, no matter what direction you face.

You’ll get up to six hours of listening time per charge with the AirPods 3. The portable charging carrying case holds the earbuds in the proper position for recharging, providing a total of up to 30 hours of wire-free listening. Usually $179, if you act quickly you can buy the Apple AirPods 3 for $169.

Buy Now

Apple AirPods Pro — $179, was $249

As much as we like the AirPods 3, Amazon’s $179 deal for the Apple AirPods Pro at only $10 more is a jaw-dropper. The Apple AirPods Pro made both our best earbuds and best true wireless earbuds lists for 2021. Calling them “shockingly good” in the Digital Trends AirPods Pro review, our expert praised their sound quality, noise cancellation, comfort, and call quality. As much as we love the sound of the AirPods 3, the Apple AirPods Pro sound quality won out in our AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro comparison.

In today’s Amazon sale, the AirPods Pro cost just $179, a $70 discount from their usual $249 price. So, for only $10 more than the AirPods 3 $169 deal price, you can score a pair of AirPods Pro earbuds.

Buy Now

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations