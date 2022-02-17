If you’re in the market for headphone deals, you probably have Apple’s AirPods under consideration. The audio accessories have been very popular, as they promise amazing audio quality, helpful features, and stylish designs. They usually don’t come cheap, but fortunately, retailers like Amazon are offering discounts for the different models of the AirPods.

For shoppers who want to buy AirPods, you should take advantage of Amazon’s offers for Apple’s line of audio accessories. The second-generation AirPods are $60 off, down to $99 from $159; the third-generation AirPods are $29 off, down to $150 from $179; the AirPods Pro are $74 off, down to $175 from $249; and the AirPods Max are $71 off, down to $478 from $549. It’s unclear how long these deals will last though, so if there’s an offer that catches your eye, you better hurry if you want to avail it.

The second-generation AirPods are very easy to set up with your iPhone — you just need to hold them near while the charging case is open, and the wireless earbuds will be paired with your iPhone. They’re powered by Apple’s H1 chip, which enables the always-on Siri feature that lets you call the digital assistant by simply saying “Hey Siri.” Apple promises battery life of up to five hours of listening time on a single charge, extending to more than 24 hours if you include the juice from the charging case. The second-generation AirPods are available from Amazon for just $99, after a $60 discount to their original price of $159.

The third-generation AirPods, the latest version of the wireless earbuds, improve upon their predecessor in every meaningful way. They come with a charging case that’s compatible with Qi and MagSafe wireless charging, improved sound quality, head-tracking spatial audio, and a more secure fit. Battery life is also slightly better, at 6 hours on a single charge and a total of 30 hours including the charging case. You can buy the third-generation AirPods from Amazon for $150, after a $29 discount to their original price of $179.

The AirPods Pro, the top choice for Apple fans in Digital Trends’ best true wireless earbuds, takes the product to the next level with the introduction of active noise cancellation that blocks all external noise, paired with the Transparency Mode option that does the opposite of letting all sounds through without having to take them off. When comparing the AirPods Pro and AirPods 3, in addition to ANC, the advantages of the AirPods Pro include customizable silicone tips for a more secure fit and slightly better call quality. The AirPods Pro are discounted by $74 on Amazon, lowering their price to $175 from $249.

The AirPods Max are the top-of-the-line model of Apple’s brand of audio accessories, and they’re included in Digital Trends’ best wireless headphones as the top option for iPhones. They also come with active noise cancellation and Transparency Mode, which combine with excellent sound and call quality for a premium listening experience, plus up to 20 hours of usage on a single charge. The headphones also feature metal earcups, breathable ear cushions, and a well-balanced clamping force for a comfortable fit. If you’re willing to invest in them, you can acquire the AirPods Max from Amazon for $478, after a $71 discount to their original price of $549.

Amazon’s flash sale on the different models of Apple’s AirPods comes with tempting discounts, but there are other offers if you want to look at more options. To help you out, we’ve rounded up some of the best AirPods deals that you can avail of right now, not just from Amazon but also from other retailers.

