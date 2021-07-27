AirPods Pro are once again ridiculously cheap at Staples

Since Prime Day in June, Staples has been on a roll when it comes to offering steep discounts — on everything from laptops to AirPods deals. That sales streak continues today with Staples offering a whopping $50 off these Apple AirPods Pro Bluetooth Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case. It’s rare to see significant discounts on Apple products, and these AirPods Pro are down to only $199 from their regular price of $249 — those are huge savings, so don’t miss out!

Apple AirPods Pro are perfect earbuds for the kind of user who wants privacy, quality of sound, and design supremacy. Apple is known already known for its looks and the quality of its products — what brings these earbuds to the next level is their active noise cancellation.

Apple took a huge step forward with AirPods Pro. While the basic AirPods managed to filter out some exterior noise, AirPods Pro have active noise cancellation. This technology blocks out everything, especially wind, which was problematic with the AirPods. But Apple has designed these with a transparency mode, too. With barely a touch of your hand, you can determine your preferred level of outside noise you want to allow — be it meetings, conversations with friends, or traffic — into your listening experience. Additionally, Apple has built a vent system into each pod, which can help release the annoying pressure that can build up in your ear from noise-canceling features.

Naturally, there’s excellent sound with the AirPods Pro. They come with interchangeable silicone ear tips that mold the earphones and their output directly into your ear’s canal. They also have Adaptive EQ, so that your music, podcasts, and calls will be customized automatically, giving you the best listening experience. And there are three microphones in each earbud — with one of these mics designed specifically to pick up your voice — so that they’re accurate and nimble when it comes to calls. Compared to the standard AirPods, they’re shorter and more subtle in look. And of course, there’s support for Siri and built-in voice control for all your music and calls and volume.

And when it comes to battery, Apple delivers once again. Your AirPods Pro can support five hours of battery, but with the portable charging case, you’re carrying enough juice for more than 24 hours of listening time and more than 18 hours of talk time. With features like these, the Apple AirPods Pro are some of the best noise-canceling earbuds money can buy.

