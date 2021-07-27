  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

AirPods Pro are once again ridiculously cheap at Staples

By
Apple AirPods Pro and their wireless charging case on a black background.

Since Prime Day in June, Staples has been on a roll when it comes to offering steep discounts — on everything from laptops to AirPods deals. That sales streak continues today with Staples offering a whopping $50 off these Apple AirPods Pro Bluetooth Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case. It’s rare to see significant discounts on Apple products, and these AirPods Pro are down to only $199 from their regular price of $249 — those are huge savings, so don’t miss out!

Apple AirPods Pro are perfect earbuds for the kind of user who wants privacy, quality of sound, and design supremacy. Apple is known already known for its looks and the quality of its products — what brings these earbuds to the next level is their active noise cancellation.

Apple took a huge step forward with AirPods Pro. While the basic AirPods managed to filter out some exterior noise, AirPods Pro have active noise cancellation. This technology blocks out everything, especially wind, which was problematic with the AirPods. But Apple has designed these with a transparency mode, too. With barely a touch of your hand, you can determine your preferred level of outside noise you want to allow — be it meetings, conversations with friends, or traffic — into your listening experience. Additionally, Apple has built a vent system into each pod, which can help release the annoying pressure that can build up in your ear from noise-canceling features.

Naturally, there’s excellent sound with the AirPods Pro. They come with interchangeable silicone ear tips that mold the earphones and their output directly into your ear’s canal. They also have Adaptive EQ, so that your music, podcasts, and calls will be customized automatically, giving you the best listening experience. And there are three microphones in each earbud — with one of these mics designed specifically to pick up your voice — so that they’re accurate and nimble when it comes to calls. Compared to the standard AirPods, they’re shorter and more subtle in look. And of course, there’s support for Siri and built-in voice control for all your music and calls and volume.

And when it comes to battery, Apple delivers once again. Your AirPods Pro can support five hours of battery, but with the portable charging case, you’re carrying enough juice for more than 24 hours of listening time and more than 18 hours of talk time. With features like these, the Apple AirPods Pro are some of the best noise-canceling earbuds money can buy.

More headphone deals

Are the AirPods Pro perhaps a bit too design-focused? Want to see what else is out there? Scan our roundup of the best headphone deals, below.

Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds

$20 $25
Want the smallest and most affordable true wireless earbuds around? The Skullcandy Dime are super easy on the wallet, small enough to attach to a keychain, and they sound surprisingly good, too.
Buy at Amazon
Wow!

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

$379 $399
A rare and deep discount on one of the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy. Top-notch sound, whisper-quiet ANC, and superb call quality makes them one our top picks for wireless headphones.
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$190 $249
With noise cancellation, water resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics.
Buy at Amazon
NOISE-CANCELING | WIRELESS HEADPHONE

Beats Studio 3 Wireless

$279 $350
The Beats Studio3 Wireless are a fantastic set of noise-canceling headphones for a number of reasons: They’re comfortable, well-built, and their bass-y sound makes them perfect for hip-hop fans.
Buy at Amazon

JLab JBuds Air Icon True Wireless In-Ear Headphones

$30 $59
Six hours of battery life and gym-proof water resistance make the JBuds Air Icon True Wireless a great audio companion. At this price, they're a steal.
Buy at Amazon
WIRELESS HEADPHONE

Beats Solo 3 Wireless

$123 $200
There’s more to the Beats Solo 3 Wireless than just kick and punch — they’re small and nimble, so they can be folded up and dropped into a handbag, backpack, or maybe even a fanny pack.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Dell XPS 13 laptops are unbelievably cheap today

dell xps 13 laptop deal july 2021 jpg 2 720x720

Amazon discounts iPads by nearly $100

iPad Air 4th Generation

Dell slashes over $100 off this Alienware gaming headset

Alienware AW988 Wireless Gaming Headset white bg

Best cheap Xbox One deals and bundles for August 2021

Xbox One S bundle deals

Best cheap Xbox One controller deals for August 2021

microsoft xbox one review controller angle

Best cheap Xbox Live Gold deals for August 2021

xbox one s x deals ebay brandsmart spring sale review 50 1500x1000

Lenovo’s back-to-school laptops slashed to almost nothing at Staples

lenovo ideapad flex 5 notebook deal staples july 2021 in silver

Best cheap gaming headset deals for August 2021

cheap gaming headset deals

Walmart is practically handing out giant 4K TVs today

LG NanoCell 85-series

We can’t believe how cheap the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is at Best Buy

microsoft-surface-7-pro-with-type-cover

Why a Chromebook is the perfect back-to-school laptop

HP Chromebook on a white background.

Is a touchscreen laptop worth the money? Maybe with this Dell XPS deal

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop on white background.

Master & Dynamic MW08 Sport first impressions: Lighter weight, wireless charging

Master & Dynamic MW08 Sport true wireless earbuds.