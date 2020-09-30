Official Prime Day deals might not be upon us just yet but that hasn’t stopped Amazon from whipping out some fantastic AirPod Deals. Right now, you can buy the latest Apple AirPods, Apple AirPods with wireless charging, and Apple AirPods Pro for less thanks to some fantastic discounts by the big retailer. We can’t predict if Prime Day AirPod deals will go lower than this, but we strongly recommend snapping these up and having the option of returning them if prices get lower.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case — $130, was $160

Normally priced at $160, the Apple AirPods with wired Charging Case are down to $130 right now, saving you nearly 20% on the usual price. For that discounted price, you get all the benefits of truly wireless earbuds with the implementation of Apple’s H1 headphone chip that provides a faster wireless connection. They take seconds to set up and they sound pretty great with extra features for iOS users. Just bear in mind that the charging case does require some wires in the form of USB charging but it’s no great hardship at all at this price.

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case — $160, was $200

If the Apple AirPods sound super tempting but you want the flexibility of a wireless charging case then grab the Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case. Ordinarily priced at $200, they’re down to just $160 right now. You get all the benefits of the regular Apple AirPods but with the added bonus of wireless charging. That means you can simply place it on a wireless charging pad and leave it to charge up, without having to worry about plugging any pesky cables in. It’s a small but important advantage.

Apple AirPods Pro — $220, was $250

The best of the bunch, the Apple AirPods Pro are just $220 right now, saving you $30 on the usual price. They offer a smart adaptive EQ that means music is automatically tuned to the shape of your ear, delivering improved sound quality. They also have active noise cancellation so you can easily block out all the surrounding noises, focusing on your favorite music instead. Flick on Transparency mode and you can go back to hearing what’s going on around you. That’s perfect if you commute regularly and need to switch between different scenarios quickly. And, of course, there’s wireless charging here for your convenience.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations