The excellent Apple iPad gets even deeper price cuts on Amazon

There are plenty of options if you’re looking to pick up an Apple iPad, including the enterprise-focused (and expensive) iPad Pro, the powerful iPad Air, and even the miniature iPad Mini. But for many, the modest Apple iPad will be more than enough tablet for your needs. It’s powerful, light, and good enough for us to call it the best overall tablet at the moment. It doesn’t hurt that it’s also one of the cheapest Apple products around — but that doesn’t mean you can’t still grab one at a cut-price deal. Amazon has been cutting prices on the Apple iPad with 32GB and 128GB of storage, and they give you the ability to save money for more apps.

Apple iPad (2018) with 32GB of storage and Wi-Fi

While you’re sacrificing the sleek new look of the iPad Pro and the extra power found in the new iPad Air and iPad Mini, the standard iPad is still a top-notch tablet. It’s powered by Apple’s A10 Fusion processor, which gives plenty of power for mobile gaming, work production, or just tapping through your apps and browsing the internet. The specs are lower on this model, but that just means it comes with only 32GB of storage — and with access to Apple’s iCloud, that storage will likely be enough for many people.

Unfortunately for more remote workers, this is the model that has only a Wi-Fi connection — so there’s no ability to connect to 4G networks for an LTE connection. However, if this is a house tablet, then you’re unlikely to miss the connection anyway, as you should hopefully be able to rely on your home network.

You can grab the 32GB model of the iPad for just $250 from Amazon, but if you’re happy to grab a used model,  you can save even more money by grabbing one of Amazon Warehouse’s used iPads for just $233.

Apple iPad (2018) with 128GB of storage and Wi-Fi

Oddly enough, there’s not much of a difference between this model and the 32GB model except for storage size. That means you’ll find the same powerful processor and the same unfortunately dated looks. However, that extra storage space is likely to be a draw for anyone who needs additional physical space. If you’re likely to use your iPad to browse the internet or read some books, grab the 32GB version. But if you plan on using your iPad to play some storage space-hogging 3D games, or download tons of Netflix content before a long journey, then the 128GB model of the iPad may be more your speed.

Grabbing this model will set you back $379 from Amazon — there are no cheaper deals to be had from Amazon Warehouse right now. But that’s a savings of $50 compared to buying from Apple — and that $50 could go toward some new iPad games or a bunch of new movies.

