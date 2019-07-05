Share

Countless celebrations occurred across the country to commemorate the Declaration of Independence yesterday. Another thing worth celebrating is the onslaught of Walmart holiday sales. Currently, Walmart is offering the Apple iPad 32GB for the sweet price of $249, saving you $80 from its original retail price of $329. We’ve also uncovered a deal on the iPad Pro from the same sale, at $180 off for Fourth of July weekend.

While laptops and computers are indispensable, and also on sale right now, tablets are much more compact and lightweight and can be easily shoved into your bag. Besides, they can perform almost all the tasks that computers can do. The Apple iPad is a wonderful option. It has a stunning display, a speedy processor, and an impressive battery life, so getting it for the affordable price of $249 is definitely a steal.

The latest model is so intuitive and powerful that you can use it any way you want — via touch, a keyboard, or even the Apple Pencil. In fact, we gave it a 9 out of 10 score in our comprehensive review of the product written last year. This tablet has a 9.7-inch display and a slim aluminum body. With a 2,048 x 1,536 screen resolution, it promises gorgeous, crisp, and sharp picture quality, whether you’re watching a movie, playing a game, or writing a document.

The latest iPad is powered by the A10 Fusion chip, with an embedded M10 co-processor that makes multitasking and switching between multiple apps lightning-fast. You can play games with virtually zero lag, and the graphics display has tremendously improved compared to the older A9 chip. Its processor also enables access to the latest, most state-of-the-art apps, including augmented reality experiences.

In terms of battery life, Apple claims that this tablet gives you up to 10 hours of continuous usage before your next charge. It can last for a day, especially if you are only using it intermittently. This iPad does not support wireless and fast charging, but that’s not necessarily a deal-breaker.

Another key feature of this iPad model is its compatibility with the Apple Pencil. You can use the accessory (sold separately) to draw, take notes, and use numerous Pencil-enabled apps. The experience of using the Apple Pencil on the iPad is just as good as with the iPad Pro.

Grab one of the best tablets right now by taking advantage of Walmart’s deal on the latest iPad (32GB Wi-Fi model). For only $249, you get a seriously feature-packed device that’s portable and powerful.

