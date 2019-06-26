Share

Summer is here and it is the perfect time to catch up on your reading list, play video games, and stream your favorite movies and TV shows. To encourage you to relax more, Walmart is having a deal on Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Air, saving you $30 and bringing the cost down to $470 for the 64GB Wi-Fi model available in gold, silver, and space gray.

Sporting a 10.5-inch Retina screen display, the iPad Air is the perfect companion whether you are spending time indoors or outdoors. The display boasts True Tone Display allowing the tone of the screen to adapt to the lighting of the environment you are in. The iPad Air has a 2,224 by 1,668 resolution, which may not sound like top of the line specs, but it still looks pretty slick from a normal viewing distance.

In terms of performance, the iPad Air comes packed with the A12 Bionic chip, giving the device a major boost. This means doing everything from loading news applications to dating apps, or combating enemies in the latest update of Clash of Clans, the 10.5-inch iPad Air doesn’t disappoint. Even with heavy usage, the battery life on the iPad Air can last up to 10 hours or up to several days with more occasional use.

The iPad Air is equipped with an 8-megapixel camera on the back, in addition to a 7-megapixel camera in the front. While the cameras on the iPad Air can take some perfectly decent pictures, you’ll probably want to use your iPhone to capture that perfect selfie or special memory. Apple’s iPad Air is still great for taking videos and FaceTiming with friends and family members.

One of the benefits of buying the iPad Air through Walmart is it’s partnership with Affirm, which offers better payment plans at checkout. Doing this will give you the option for a monthly installment payment plan over three, six, or 12 months. Depending on the installment plan you chose, payment can run as little as $47 per month.

If you’re looking for even more deals on Apple devices or pretty much anything else, Prime Day 2019 is right around the corner, and we’ve got you covered so you can find all the best deals on smartwatches, smartphones, and more.

