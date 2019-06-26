Digital Trends
Deals

Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Air with Wi-Fi is on sale now at Walmart

Karen Tumbokon
By
ipad air 2019 news new smart keyboard with apple pencil 03192019

Summer is here and it is the perfect time to catch up on your reading list, play video games, and stream your favorite movies and TV shows. To encourage you to relax more, Walmart is having a deal on Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Air, saving you $30 and bringing the cost down to $470 for the 64GB Wi-Fi model available in gold, silver, and space gray.

Sporting a 10.5-inch Retina screen display, the iPad Air is the perfect companion whether you are spending time indoors or outdoors. The display boasts True Tone Display allowing the tone of the screen to adapt to the lighting of the environment you are in. The iPad Air has a 2,224 by 1,668 resolution, which may not sound like top of the line specs, but it still looks pretty slick from a normal viewing distance.

In terms of performance, the iPad Air comes packed with the A12 Bionic chip, giving the device a major boost. This means doing everything from loading news applications to dating apps, or combating enemies in the latest update of Clash of Clans, the 10.5-inch iPad Air doesn’t disappoint. Even with heavy usage, the battery life on the iPad Air can last up to 10 hours or up to several days with more occasional use.

The iPad Air is equipped with an 8-megapixel camera on the back, in addition to a 7-megapixel camera in the front. While the cameras on the iPad Air can take some perfectly decent pictures, you’ll probably want to use your iPhone to capture that perfect selfie or special memory. Apple’s iPad Air is still great for taking videos and FaceTiming with friends and family members.

One of the benefits of buying the iPad Air through Walmart is it’s partnership with Affirm, which offers better payment plans at checkout. Doing this will give you the option for a monthly installment payment plan over three, six, or 12 months. Depending on the installment plan you chose, payment can run as little as $47 per month.

If you’re looking for even more deals on Apple devices or pretty much anything else, Prime Day 2019 is right around the corner, and we’ve got you covered so you can find all the best deals on smartwatches, smartphones, and more.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best gardening apps help you watch your garden grow
Up Next

YouTube now gives you more control over the videos it picks for you
apple ipad 9 7 inch 2018 back logo
Deals

Best Prime Day Apple deals: What to expect from the Amazon event

Although Prime Day hasn’t kicked off yet, there are still some nice Apple deals to be had ahead of the big event. We’ve rounded up a few right here, along with a quick and handy guide detailing what you can expect to see come Prime Day.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best 4th of july sales
Deals

The best 4th of July sales 2019: Best Buy, Home Depot, and REI

Whether you're looking for price cuts on mattresses, major appliances, kitchen gadgets, outdoor gear, and just about anything you can think of for summer, there's bound to be a sale with your name on it.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Samsung 2019 Q90
Deals

The best 4K smart TV deals for June 2019: Samsung, LG, and Vizio

A good 4K smart TV is the only way to enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. If you're looking to take your home entertainment to the next level, then we've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Deals

Best cheap air conditioner deals for 2019: Frigidaire, LG, and more

Spring is in full swing and summer is on the way, and now is the time time to shop for some deals on air conditioning units. We rounded up a selection of the best deals on cheap air conditioners and dehumidifiers going right now.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best instant pot deals before amazon prime day 2019 selling featured
Smart Home

Find the best Instant Pot deals to shop before Amazon Prime Day 2019

Amazon Prime Day 2019 starts July 15 and runs through midnight July 16. If you've been waiting for Prime Day to buy an Instant Pot, Amazon has primed the buying pump with sweet deals on top-selling products such as Instant Pot.
Posted By Bruce Brown
tcl 65 inch roku 4k tv deal 5 series walmart featured
Deals

Walmart knocks $600 off of this massive 65-inch TCL Roku 4K TV

Have enough space for a 65-inch television and a credit card with at least $60 on it? Flip the plastic over to the numbered side, because Walmart has knocked $600 off the TCL 5-Series.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Gaming

Grab the best games in the Steam Summer Sale before the store goes down again

The 2019 edition of the Steam Summer Sale has officially kicked off. Running into July, the Steam Summer Sale offers huge discounts on some of the PC's biggest games, including recent titles.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
smart home trends ring beams
Deals

Best Prime Day smart home deals: Expect Google Home and Amazon Echo sales

Amazon Prime Day 2019 starts July 15 and runs for 48 hours through July 16, so it's time to start working on planning your strategy. If you have electronics on your wish list, holding off till Prime Day could save you a bucket of cash.
Posted By Bruce Brown
iRobot Roomba 614 Vacuum Cleaning Robot
Deals

Why wait for Prime Day? Amazon slashes price on iRobot Roomba 614 robot vacuum

With its no-nonsense operation and solid cleaning power, you can’t go wrong with the iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum. Order yours today on Amazon for only $199 and enjoy clean floors year-round.
Posted By Erica Katherina
canon mf232w walmart deal printer
Deals

Walmart cuts $90 off the Canon Imageclass laser printer for your DIY projects

For those who don’t need color, monochrome lasers printers are among the better choices on the market. If you're looking for one, check out the Canon Imageclass MF232W. Normally $189, Walmart has brought its price down to $99.
Posted By Erica Katherina
vizio 50 inch 4k tv deal d series walmart featured
Deals

This incredible deal on a 50-inch Vizio 4K TV won’t be around for very long

You won't find a 4K TV with more smarts than a Vizio. Just look at the 50-inch D-Series, which is now on sale for $170 off. It has Chromecast baked in for instant access to the leading streaming services.
Posted By Josh Levenson
REI-store
Deals

REI 4th of July sale slashes prices on tents, sleeping bags, and hammocks

Outdoor retailer REI is offering big savings on a wide variety of outdoor gear now through July 4, with savings of up to 50% on dozens, if not, hundreds of items. All kinds of gear is on sale, including clothing, tools, tents and more.
Posted By Ed Oswald
why we buy games twice on the nintendo switch mario kart lifestyle portability
Gaming

Here are the gaming deals you don't want to miss on Prime Day

Amazon's annual Prime Day sale is almost here, and there will be plenty of gaming deals. Whether you want games, hardware, or accessories, these are the Prime Day gaming deals to expect.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
walmart preps 50 a year shipping service to take on amazon prime
Deals

Walmart, Target, and other retailers compete with Amazon’s 48 hour Prime Day

When the news dropped that Amazon's Prime Day 2019 sales extravaganza begins July 15 and lasts 48 hours through July 16, competitors had no choice but to respond. Online retailers will either compete or fall behind.
Posted By Bruce Brown